How can LSG (Lucknow Super Giants) qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs? Rishabh Pant and his team have had a mixed campaign so far, wherein they have pulled off some remarkable wins while also suffering big losses in some matches. Apart from wins over Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans, which came in back-to-back games, Lucknow Super Giants have failed to string together a series of wins, which would have given them momentum in IPL 2025. Rishabh Pant and his team, once tipped as a favourite to make it to the IPL 2025 playoffs, now sits in seventh spot with five wins in 11 matches. But all hope isn't lost and in this article, we shall take a look at how they can qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs. IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings Qualify For Play-Offs.

It has to be noted that three teams have already qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs--Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings. Hence, Lucknow Super Giants are in a three-way battle with Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians for the last spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs. After qualifying for the IPL 2025 playoffs for the first two seasons since being introduced into the tournament in 2022, Lucknow Super Giants did not make it through to the last four in the 2024 edition.

LSG IPL 2025 Qualification Scenarios

Lucknow Super Giants have had five wins in 11 matches, but fortunately for them, they can still qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs. Rishabh Pant and his men have three matches remaining--vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (May 19), Gujarat Titans (May 22) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (May 27) and wins in all three contests will take their point tally to 16. However, they will also need other results to go their way with Mumbai Indians on 14 points and Delhi Capitals on 13 points, both teams having two remaining matches each. Fact Check: Did Stump Mic Catch Rishabh Pant Saying 'Buddha Jaanse Maar Dega' While Keeping Wickets In DC vs LSG IPL 2025 Match? Here's the Truth.

Lucknow Super Giants' Position on IPL 2025 Points Table

Pos M W L D NRR Pts NRR 7 11 5 6 - - 10 -0.469

(Abbreviations: M-Matches, W-Won, L-Lost, D-Draw, NRR-Net Run Rate, Pts-Points)

Lucknow Super Giants Remaining Matches

Team Date Venue LSG vs SRH Hyderabad May 19 GT vs LSG Ahmedabad May 22 LSG vs RCB Lucknow May 27

One of the main reasons for Lucknow Super Giants' inconsistency has been their batting, which has been inconsistent. Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh started strong but have not been able to continue that good form as an opening partnership and score consistently at the top of the order. Also, Nicholas Pooran, who once held the Orange Cap, has failed to replicate his big-hitting skills in recent matches. Captain Rishabh Pant, who is the most expensive player in the history of the IPL, has failed to fire as well.

