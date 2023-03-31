In a very unfortunate development. Ahead of the IPL 2023, two mainstays of the Indian cricket team, Jasprit Burmah and Rishabh Pant as well as their respective franchise teams were ruled out of the upcoming season with injuries. A big blow for both Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals as they were left in dismay with the setbacks. Hours before the season begins, both teams have officially named the replacements for the two cricketers. Abhishek Pore, Bengal wicketkeeper-batter will replace Rishabh Pant and Sandeep Warrier, former KKR bowler will replace Jasprit Bumrah.

Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant Replacements Announced

