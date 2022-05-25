The second fixture of the IPL 2022 play-offs is an eliminator match that will be played between the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday, 25 May 2022, at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The intense contest will commence at 07:30 PM. Meanwhile, fans searching for LSG vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction for the IPL 2022 clash can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. LSG vs RCB Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Eliminator.

The defeated team will see the doors of exit from the IPL 2022 competition in the eliminator match on Wednesday and the winner will engage in another contest in the Qualifier 2 match against Rajasthan Royals. Lucknow Super Giants had a scintillating maiden season under the headship of Indian opener KL Rahul and winded up at third place in the league stage with 18 points while Royal Challengers Bangalore were also decent throughout the group stage under the guidance of newly appointed captain Faf du Plessis and saw themselves marching into the play-offs at the fourth spot after Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) in a dramatic encounter.

LSG vs RCB, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Quinton de Kock (LSG), KL Rahul (LSG), Dinesh Karthik (RCB)can be taken as our wicket-keepers

LSG vs RCB, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Marcus Stoinis (LSG), Faf du Plessis (RCB), Deepak Hooda (LSG) are our batters of the Dream11 Fantasy team

LSG vs RCB, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Krunal Pandya (LSG), Glenn Maxwell (RCB) could be our all-rounders

LSG vs RCB, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB), Josh Hazlewood (RCB), Harshal Patel (RCB) could form the bowling attack

LSG vs RCB, Dream11 Team Prediction: Quinton de Kock (LSG), KL Rahul (LSG), Dinesh Karthik (RCB), Marcus Stoinis (LSG), Faf du Plessis (RCB), Deepak Hooda (LSG), Krunal Pandya (LSG), Glenn Maxwell (RCB), Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB), Josh Hazlewood (RCB), Harshal Patel (RCB).

Quinton de Kock (LSG) could be named as the captain of your LSG vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Team. Meanwhile, Harshal Patel (RCB) can be selected as the Vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2022 12:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).