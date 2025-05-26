Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will meet each other in the final league stage match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. Match 70 of the IPL 2025 will be held at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, May 27. Lucknow are already out of the playoff race and would look to finish their campaign on a high note. The Rishabh Pant-led side has secured six victories in 13 matches in the ongoing season. They are coming into this contest with a 33-run win over the Gujarat Titans. LSG vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, on the other hand, are eyeing a top-two finish. The Rajat Patidar-led RCB are placed third on the points table. The Bengaluru-based franchise lost their recent match against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 42 runs in Lucknow. RCB were in a red-hot form before the IPL 2025 suspension due to the India-Pakistan border tensions. Since resumption, Bengaluru has seen a washed-out game and then a defeat, which has disrupted their momentum. They will look to find their winning run before heading towards the playoffs.

Lucknow Weather Live

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match will be played at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, May 27. The LSG vs RCB match will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The weather in Lucknow on Tuesday will be excellent for a cricket match. A full 20-over contest is expected during the LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match. The temperature will remain around 35 degrees Celsius. IPL 2025 Playoffs Schedule in IST: Who Plays Whom? Teams, Match Timings and Venues for Qualifier 1, Qualifier 2, Eliminator and Final.

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

Traditionally, the track at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow has been balanced for batters and bowlers. The batters can play their shots, whereas pacers and spinners get purchase from the pitch as the match progresses. The venue hasn't produced consistently high-scoring games this season. The team that wins the toss ideally chooses to bowl first. Chasing becomes easier as the wicket tends to settle down in the second innings. It is expected to be a thrilling contest between LSG and RCB on Tuesday.

