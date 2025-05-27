Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Lucknow Super Giants had a poor run in this season’s Indian Premier League, with the team never making it to the playoffs race. They face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru this evening in what is the last league game of this season’s competition. The LSG vs RCB match was earlier supposed to be held on May 9, but on the same day, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) had to suspend the competition amidst India-Pakistan tensions. The game is crucial for Bengaluru as a win here for them will see them play Qualifier 1 and avoid the Mumbai Indians in the eliminator. RCB have been one of the standout performers in the campaign and they will be charged up for the tie. Lucknow Super Giants versus Punjab Kings will be telecast on the Star Sports network and streamed on the JioHotstar app from 7:30 PM IST. IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: Punjab Kings Secure Entry in Qualifier 1 With Clinical 7-Wicket Win Over Mumbai Indians.

Lungi Ngidi will be making way for Josh Hazlewood in the playing eleven for Bengaluru, while Liam Livingstone is set to play in place of Tim David. Virat Kohli is the key player for the team and his opening partnership with Phil Salt will be key. Rajat Patidar has been struggling to score big and he will need to get some runs ahead of the business end of the campaign.

Rishabh Pant is unlikely to be retained by Lucknow next season and hence could be playing his last game for the franchise. It has been a poor run for the wicketkeeper batsman in this league, and he will be keen to bow out on a high. Matthew Breetzke could play in place of Aiden Markram and open the innings alongside Mitchell Marsh. In terms of bowling, Will O’Rourke and Akash Singh will be leading the efforts. Digvesh Rathi Maintains Silence When Asked About Whether He Will Perform ‘Notebook Celebration’ If He Takes Virat Kohli’s Wicket in LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

When is LSG vs RCB IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Lucknow Super Giants take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025 on Tuesday, May 27. The LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of LSG vs RCB Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India will be able to watch LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. For Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of LSG vs RCB Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India after the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star. Fans in India can watch the LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. Lucknow Super Giants will put in a good fight against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, but might end up losing the game.

