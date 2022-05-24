After an impressive showing in the league stages, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants will be hoping to take a step closer to the IPL 2022 final as they face each other in the Eliminator. The clash will be played at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on May 25, 2022 (Wednesday). So ahead of the IPL 2022 encounter, we bring your LSG vs RCB head to head, playing XI and other details your need to know. IPL 2022 Playoffs Schedule, Who Plays Who? Match Timings, Venues and Teams for Qualifier 1, Qualifier 2 and Eliminator.

Lucknow Super Giants will be disappointed that they weren't able to finish indie the top two. However, the KL Rahul-led side are in great form and will be hoping to move on to the next stage. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore won the earlier encounter between the teams and will look to replicate that result.

LSG vs RCB Head-to-Head Record

This is the second time that these two sides will face each other in the Indian Premier League. Royal Challengers Bangalore had emerged winners the last time these two teams competed in the tournament earlier this year.

LSG vs RCB, IPL 2022 Eliminator Key Players

For Lucknow Super Giants, skipper KL Rahul and pacer Mohsin Khan will play a crucial role. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore will depend hugely on Glenn Maxwell and Wanindu Hasaranga's contributions.

LSG vs RCB, IPL 2022 Eliminator Mini Battles

The battle between KL Rahul and Josh Hazlewood would be very interesting to watch. Also, the contest between Virat Kohli and Mohsin Khan would be something fans will be keen to watch.

LSG vs RCB, IPL 2022 Eliminator Venue and Match Timing

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (LSG vs RCB) Eliminator match in IPL 2022 will be played at the Eden Gardens on May 25, 2022 (Wednesday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

LSG vs RCB, IPL 2022 Eliminator Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match live on Star Sports channels. The LSG vs RCB match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the LSG vs RCB live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

LSG vs RCB, IPL 2022 Eliminator Likely Playing XIs

LSG Predicted Playing 11: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

RCB Predicted Playing 11: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (w), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Siddharth Kaul/Mohammed Siraj.

