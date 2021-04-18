Baroda cricketer Lukman Meriwala makes his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut for Delhi Capitals. The left-arm pacer from Baroda is making his debut in the Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings (DC vs PBKS) match in IPL 2021. He replaced Ajinkya Rahane in the DC playing XI for the match against Punjab Kings. Rishabh Pant captained Delhi Capitals will aim to return to winning ways in IPL 2021 after losing against Rajasthan Royals in their previous match. Meanwhile, as Lukman Meriwala makes his IPL debut, take a look at some quick facts about him. DC vs PBKS Live Score Updates of VIVO IPL 2021.

Meriwala, 29, was picked for the first time at the IPL 2021 players’ auction. He was bought for his base price by Delhi Capitals, Meriwala inspired his state team Baroda to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 final after taking three wickets against Punjab in the semi-final. Baroda eventually lost to Tamil Nadu in the final. Meriwala was excellent throughout the tournament and had an excellent tournament. Take a look at some quick facts about Lukeman Meriwala. Steve Smith Makes Debut for Delhi Capitals in DC vs PBKS IPL 2021 Match.

Lukman Meriwala was born on December 11, 1991 in Vadodara, Gujarat

Meriwala burst into the limelight after finishing as the highest wicket-taker in the 2013/14 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

He represents Baroda in the Indian domestic circuit

Meriwala was brought by Delhi Capitals at the IPL 2021 players’ auction

Lukman Meriwala has represented Baroda in 17 first-class matches, 36 List A games and in 44 T20s

Meriwala will certainly look to make an impression when he is called to bowl as Delhi Capitals aim to bounce back in IPL 2021 after losing against Rajasthan Royals in their previous match. Delhi Capitals started IPL 2021 with a victory over Chennai Super Kings but were beaten by RR in their second game.

