18 Apr, 18:50 (IST) DC vs PBKS Live Score Updates of VIVO IPL 2021 Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings match in IPL 2021. Both Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings are looking to get back to winning again after losing their previous matches after initially starting the tournament with a victory. Toss report coming your way soon. Please stay tuned.

DC vs PBKS Live Score: Delhi Capitals will play Punjab Kings in the second match of the double-header Sunday in IPL 2021. Both teams enter this clash on the back of defeats in their previous match after starting season 14 of the Indian Premier League with wins. Both sides also suffered huge batting collapses in their last game and will want improved batting performances from their batsmen. Delhi Capitals were beaten by Mumbai Indians while Punjab Kings lost to Chennai Super Kings. Meanwhile, stay tuned for the DC vs PBKS live score updates. DC vs PBKS, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

Delhi Capitals started the season with a comfortable win over Chennai Super Kings after chasing down 189 runs in just 18.4 overs while Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by four runs. But after comfortably chasing down 189 against CSK, Delhi Capitals could only post 147 against Rajasthan Royals. They were pinned down by Jaydev Unadkat, who picked 3/15 and had the Capitals reeling on 37/4 at one stage. Captain Rishabh Pant’s half-century help Delhi post a respectable total but they were eventually beaten by Chris Morris’ blitz. DC vs PBKS Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Match 11.

Rajasthan Royals had a similar meltdown against Chennai Super Kings could only post 106/8 after Deepak Chahar run through their entire top order and picked 4/13 to leave Punjab Kings in shambles. It was only Shahrukh Khan’s 47 that helped PBKS post more than 100 runs on the scoreboard. Both teams could make changes to their bowling attack for this game.

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Tom Curran, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Shimron Hetmyer, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Steven Smith, Anrich Nortje, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Praveen Dubey, Aniruddha Joshi, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Shams Mulani, Ripal Patel

Punjab Kings Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Riley Meredith, Arshdeep Singh, Moises Henriques, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar