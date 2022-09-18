Following a entertaining opening match, the Legends League Cricket, Season 2 rolled into the second day. Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara Kings are slated to take on each other in this game today, September 18. The match will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Meanwhile, fans searching for Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings, League League Cricket 2022 live streaming details, scroll down below. Legends League Cricket 2022 Points Table Live Updated: Check Team Standings With Net Run Rate of LLC T20 Cricket Tournament

Harbhajan Singh is the captain of the Manipal franchise while Irfan Pathan will lead the Kings in this game. In the first match, two centuries from Ashley Nurse and Kevin O Brien have set the stage for these two teams to carry on the momentum. In the opening game, Gujarat Titans defeated India Capitals by three wickets. Today's match is also expected to be a thrilling one, with many international legends taking part in it. Most Runs in Legends League Cricket 2022: Ton-up Kevin O Brien Surpasses Ashley Nurse in List of Leading Run-Scorers

When Is Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings, Legends League Cricket2022 Match (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings, Legends League Cricket 2022 match will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on September 18, 2022 (Sunday). The game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings, Legends League Cricket2022 Match Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Legends League Cricket 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2/2 HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi to watch the live telecast of the Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket2022 match on TV.

How To Watch Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings, Legends League Cricket 2022 Match Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network, will live stream Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings, Legends League Cricket 2022 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live at a nominal subscription fee.

