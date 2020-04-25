Manoj Tiwary Has a Message of Unity for India Amid Lockdown; Cricketer Says Respect Every Religion, Wishes Ramadan Mubarak in Another Tweet

Manoj Tiwary in different attires (Photo Credits: @tiwarymanoj/Twitter)

Bengal’s middle-order batsman Manoj Tiwary took to Twitter and posted a message of unity for India amid the coronavirus lockdown in India. Tiwary besides the important message posted collage of photos wherein he is seen in different traditional attires. “Leave aside this Hindu-Muslim, feel for the poor where you are stuck till now. To fight in the name of religion is not patriotism, appears you are lost!,” the Bengal cricketer wrote in Hindi. “Respect every religion if u r a human being [sic],” he added in English. RP Singh 'Grateful' to Social Media After Finding his Old Picture With India U19 Teammates, Asks Netizens to Identify Other Players in the Photo.

The 34-year-old in another tweet also wished his followers Ramadan Mubarak, the holy month as per the Islamic calendar. The first day of Ramadan or Ramzan 2020 began on April 25 in India and Tiwary, who posted a picture of him dressed in a Sherwani on Twitter, wrote, “Ramadan Mubarak. Wishing a blessed and a happy One.” Ramadan 2020 Wishes and Greetings: WhatsApp Stickers, Ramazan Kareem Facebook Messages and GIF Images to Send on the First Day of Ramzan.

Here’s Manoj Tiwary’s Message of Unity

छोड़ कर ये हिन्दू मुस्लिम, ग़रीबी भी देखलो, कहा तुम अब तक अटके हुए हौ !! हिंदू , मुस्लिम को लड़ाने को तुम, देशभक्ति कहते हो, शायद तुम कहि भटकें हुए हो !! Respect every Religion If u r a human being 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/BkIDkJiUsk — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) April 25, 2020

Here’s Manoj Tiwary Wishing Ramadan Mubarak

Ramadan Mubarak. Wishing a blessed and a happy One. pic.twitter.com/9bddbhdmOO — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) April 24, 2020

The right-handed batsman recently featured in the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 season for Bengal and scored 707 runs from 11 matches. He was the top-scorer for Bengal in the season and scored a century (303 not out vs Hyderabad) and three half-centuries. Bengal finished as runners-up after losing the final to Saurashtra on the basis of firs innings lead.