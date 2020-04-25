RP Singh 'Grateful' to Social Media After Finding his Old Picture With India U19 Teammates, Asks Netizens to Identify Other Players in the Photo

RP Singh Shares Old Picture (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many major sporting events around the world to came to a standstill and cricket is no exception. In the meantime, many people of the cricket fraternity became more active on social media and are constantly interacting with their fans. Recently, former Indian pacer RP Singh took to his official Twitter page and shared an old picture with his teammates. The 2007 T-20 World Cup-winner said that he found the pic on social media and was absolutely amazed to see his younger self. Many Indian players were also present in the picture and RP asked the netizens to guess every one of them. Suresh Raina Relives His Debut ODI Match Against Sri Lanka, Shares Video of His Brilliant Run-Out (View Post).

“Sometimes you are so grateful to social media. I didn't have this picture but I found it on social media! How many in this picture you can identify? #SaturdayMotivation,” wrote the former pacer on the micro-bogging website. The snap seemed be from the pacer’s under-19 days as the likes of Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik and Suresh Raina were also seen in the picture and all these stars were the part of India’s U/19 squad in the 2004 Under-19 Cricket World Cup. Meanwhile, have a look at the post.

View Post:

Sometimes you are so grateful to social media. I didn't have this picture but I found it on social media! How many in this picture you can identify? #SaturdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/216mAXGB5u — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) April 25, 2020

RP Singh bid adieu to all forms of cricket in 2018 and since then, he has been an active commentator. He was also likely to give his voice in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, the gala T20 tournament, which was scheduled to get underway on March 29, has been postponed indefinitely owing to the global health scare.