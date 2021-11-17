Melbourne, Nov 17: The majestic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) has been lit up in green and golden to celebrate Australia's maiden title triumph at the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE on November 14.

As the Australian heroes led by Aaron Finch arrived in Queensland on a chartered flight from Dubai along with members of the England touring party for the Ashes, the MCG gave the side, which defeated New Zealand by eight wickets in Dubai, a befitting welcome by lighting up the MCG in green and gold, the colours that symbolise the Australian limited-overs side. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Winner: Australia’s Road to Their Maiden Men's T20I WC Title.

"The @MCG lights up green and gold to celebrate Australia's #T20WorldCup win," tweeted Cricket Australia, with spin wizard Shane Warne saying, "Love this! (Red heart symbol)."

Check Out Cricket Australia's Tweet Below:

The next year's ICC T20 World Cup final will be held under lights at the MCG on November 13, the ICC had stated on Tuesday, after announcing that seven cities will play host to the showpiece event. The semifinals will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) and Adelaide. David Warner Wishes Aaron Finch on His Birthday, See What the Australian Batsman Wrote for His Opening Partner (Check Post).

The victorious Australian side arrived home on Tuesday morning in Brisbane and the Test players headed straight into 14 days of hotel quarantine on the Gold Coast ahead of the Ashes, which begins on December 8.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2021 12:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).