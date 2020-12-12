Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers will start their respective Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 campaign against each other on Saturday (December 12). The encounter takes place at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart with stakes being quite high. Both sides didn’t enjoy a great time last season and will like to swing the pendulum in their favour this time around. Three-time champion Scorchers finished BBL 2019-20 team standings at the sixth position while Renegades – who won the 2017-18 edition of the tournament – ended last season at the last spot. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the live streaming, telecast and other details of REN vs SCO match, please scroll down for all the relevant information. Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder, BBL 2020-21 Live Cricket Streaming.

Both sides are indeed studded with T20 stars, and one can expect an exciting contest ahead. Veteran all-rounder Mitchell Marsh will lead the Perth-based team with the likes of Colin Munro, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Jhye Richardson and Fawad Ahmed being the main soldiers in his troop. On the other hand, Australia’s national team captain Aaron Finch will lead Renegades and will like to extend his brilliant run from the series against India. Shaun Marsh, Rilee Rossouw and Kane Richardson are some other big names in the Melbourne team. As the exciting contest takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other details. Live Cricket Streaming of Big Bash League 2020–21 on SonyLiv.

When is Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers, BBL 2020-21 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers clash in BBL 2020-21 will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on December 12, 2020 (Saturday). The game has a scheduled time of 1:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers, BBL 2020-21 Match? (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers BBL 2020-21 match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of the Big Bash League in India. The live telecast of BBL 2020-21 will be available across Sony Sports channels like Sony Six/HD, Sony 1/HD, Sony Ten 2/HD.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder, BBL 2020-21 Match in India?

As Sony Pictures Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights of Big Bash League 2020-21 in India, the live streaming will be available on its OTT platform- SonyLiv. So fans can either download the SonyLiv mobile app or visit the website to live stream of Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers, BBL 2020-21 clash.

Squads

Perth Scorchers: Colin Munro, Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Bancroft, Joe Clarke, Ashton Turner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Aaron Hardie, Andrew Tye, Jhye Richardson, Fawad Ahmed, Jason Behrendorff, Matthew Kelly, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Corey Rocchiccioli, Sam Whiteman

Melbourne Renegades: Sam Harper(w), Aaron Finch(c), Shaun Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Beau Webster, Benny Howell, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Lalor, Mitchell Perry, Jon Holland, Kane Richardson, Brody Couch, Zak Evans, Mackenzie Harvey, Peter Hatzoglou, Jack Prestwidge

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 12, 2020 12:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).