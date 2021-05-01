Fans must brace themselves for the clash of the titans as Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings lock horns in match 27 of the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The encounter takes place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday (May 1). History has witnessed some terrific contests between these two sides, and it would be interesting to see how this game unfolds. While MS Dhoni’s CSK have been brilliant this season with five victories in the first six games, the defending champions have blown hot and cold, winning three of their six games. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other MI vs CSK match details. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

After losing their opening game against Delhi Capitals, CSK got their mojo back, and they registered five victories on the trot. Although their bowling and batting line-up might not look that daunting, their all-rounders Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali have made CSK a force to reckon with. On the other hand, the middle-order collapses have constantly haunted MI this season. Surprisingly, they decided to drop Ishan Kishan in their last outing, with Krunal Pandya placed at number four. Well, that move paid off as MI defeated KKR by seven wickets but is the strategy of going with six batsmen good long-term? As the mouth-watering clash gets lined up, let’s look at the streaming and other information. MI vs CSK, Delhi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

IPL 2021 Live Scorecard

MI vs CSK Live Telecast of IPL 2021 Match 27 on Star Sports TV Channels

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2021 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the PBKS vs CSK clash on select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

MI vs CSK Live Telecast Live Streaming Online of IPL 2021 Match 27 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the MI vs CSK match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee. JIO are also providing Hotstar subscriptions on select plans.

