Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings in match 27 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The MI vs CSK clash will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on May 1, 2021 (Saturday). They are two of the most successful teams in the history of competition and will be looking to better the other in their first win of the season. So ahead of the clash, we take a look at the weather report and how the pitch will behave for the game. MI vs CSK Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know.

Mumbai Indians got back to winning ways in their previous IPL 2021 fixture as they got the better of Rajasthan Royals. Rohit Sharma’s team have a slight advantage in the race for playoffs and will be looking to build in their most recent run. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings have won their last five games in the league and will look to tighten their hold on the top spot with a win against their rivals.

Delhi Weather

Ahmedabad Weather (photo credits: accuweather.com)

The temperature in Delhi on May 1, 2021 (Saturday) for the MI vs CSK clash is expected to be around the late to early 30 degree Celsius mark. The skies are expected to be cloudy and there are no chances of rain so an entire match can be expected without any interruptions.

Pitch Report

The strip at Arun Jaitley Stadium is known to aid the bowlers and both pacers and spinners can get purchase off the wicket. Batsmen will need to get themselves set on the crease before thinking of a big score. The temperature will drop during the latter stages of the game and dew could play a major factor in the match.

