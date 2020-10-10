In the match number 27 of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) face-off against each other. It is a battle of table toppers as Delhi Capitals are placed on top spot on the IPL 2020 points table while Mumbai Indians are on second place. Delhi have won five matches out of six while Mumbai have won four matches. Meanwhile, check out all you need to know about Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 IPL 2020 match. MI vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 27.

MI vs DC Head-to-Head

MI and DC have faced each other in 24 IPL matches. There is nothing to separate the two as the head-to-head record between these two teams is levelled at 12 each.

MI vs DC Key Players

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah are the key players to watch out for in MI camp. In Delhi Capitals camp all eyes will be on Kagiso Rabada and Rishabh Pant.

MI vs DC Mini-Battles

Trent Boult vs Prithvi Shaw and Ravi Ashwin vs Hardik Pandya is among the key battles to watch out for during Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals. Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Abu Dhabi Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for MI vs DC IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

MI vs DC, IPL 2020 Match 27 Venue

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the IPL 2020 match 27 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

MI vs DC Match Timings

The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 match 27 will start at 07:30 pm IST while the toss will take place at 07:00 pm. As per local time, the game will begin at 06:00 pm.

MI vs DC Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of IPL 2020 and will provide the live telecast of the T20 league across its channels. Online live streaming of IPL 2020 will be available on Star’s OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on its mobile app and website.

MI vs DC Likely Playing XIs

MI Probable Playing 11: Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

DC Probable Playing 11: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

