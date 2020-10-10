The Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are all set to take on each other in the second match of the Super Sunday on October 11, 2020. This is the second game of the double-header. The match will be hosted at Abu Dhabi at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium. Mumbai Indians enter the game with a stunning win over the Rajasthan Royals whereas the Delhi Capitals registered a win against the same team by 46 runs. It wouldn't be wrong to say that both teams are at par with each other in this Dream11 IPL 2020. In this article, we bring to you the weather and the pitch report of the match. So the weather in Abu Dhabi will mostly be as usual. IPL 2020, RR vs DC: Good to Finally Get Long Knock in the Middle, Says Shimron Hetmyer.

No rains of course and then the temperature will hover at around 32 degrees at the start of the match. It will remain the same until 9 pm local time and then will reduce by a degree or so. The humidity will be around 26 per cent and it would be slightly humid. The dew will be around 14 degrees Celcius. The wind gusts will range around 26 km per hour. Now, let's have a look at the snapshot of the weather below:

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

Pitch Report:

The pitch has a history of being a high-scoring one. Nothing much is expected to change. High scores on the board are all set to entertain the fans once again. The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST and the toss will happen at 7.00 pm.

