Mumbai Indians (MI) will square off against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 27. The game will be held on October 11, 2020, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Mumbai Indians is led by Rohit Sharma, while Delhi Capitals plays under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer. The upcoming game between MI and DC will be the battle for the top position in point table as both side lead currently are at the top two positions in the point table. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for MI vs DC Dream11 team prediction IPL 2020 along with tips to pick the best fantasy playing XI. SRH vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 26.

Mumbai Indians defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their previous game by 57 runs after posting a massive total of 193/4 in 20 overs. Suryakumar Yadav was awarded Man of the Match in that game for his unbeaten knock of 79 runs from 47 balls. Delhi Capitals defeated Rajasthan Royals in their previous game by 46 runs after posting a total 184/8. Ravichandran Ashwin was awarded Man of the Match in that game for a figure of 22/2 in 4 overs which included an important wicket of Jos Buttler. Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Abu Dhabi Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for MI vs DC IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper - The two wicket-keepers for MI vs DC IPL 2020 fantasy team should be Ishan Kishan (MI) and Quinton de Kock (MI).

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - It would be best to go for four batsmen and they should be Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Shreyas Iyer (DC), Prithvi Shaw (DC) and Hardik Pandya (MI).

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - The two all-rounders for MI vs DC Dream11 team should be Kieron Pollard (MI) and Marcus Stoinis (DC).

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining three slots of bowlers should be filled by Jasprit Bumrah (MI), Kagiso Rabada (DC) and Ravichandran Ashwin (DC).

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Shreyas Iyer (DC), Prithvi Shaw (DC), Hardik Pandya (MI), Ishan Kishan (MI), Quinton de Kock (MI), Kieron Pollard (MI), Marcus Stoinis (DC), Jasprit Bumrah (MI), Kagiso Rabada (DC), Ravichandran Ashwin (DC)

Quinton de Kock (MI) should be made as captain for MI vs DC Dream11 team. While Marcus Stoinis (DC) should be elected as vice-captain for your fantasy team.

