On a four-match losing streak, Mumbai Indians would be keen on doing everything in their power to finally get off the mark in IPL 2022. The five-time champions have had a horrid start to the competition and have lost all the games that they played. Rohit Sharma's side have made experiments with the side in all these matches and despite coming close to victory, their maiden two points this season remains elusive to them. In their last game against RCB, Mumbai Indians strangely opted to field only two foreign players with the likes of Tymal Mills and Tim David not being considered for selection. Against a power-packed batting side like Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians must ensure that they have their best possible playing XI on the field, or else, a fifth defeat might follow. Mills and David are expected to come back into the squad as replacements for Ramandeep Singh and Jaydev Unadkat. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR

But Unadkat's omission might not be a logical one, considering the fact that the left-arm pacer had a decent performance against Royal Challengers Bangalore, ending with figures of 1/30. Suryakumar Yadav is expected to bat at number three and carry on his excellent form for Mumbai. Punjab Kings on the other hand, will enter this clash seeking to put behind a heartbreaking defeat to Gujarat Titans. Almost on the brink of winning, Rahul Tewatia haunted Punjab once again, this time with two sixes of consecutive deliveries to doom Punjab to their second defeat this season.

Their team might not see many changes, given the fact that they were on a roll before the Gujarat setback. Odean Smith might retain his spot after a disappointing show against Gujarat Titans, where he conceded an extra run that led to Tewatia coming on strike and smashing him for sixes. With the bat, it was a golden duck for him.

MI vs PBKS Head-to-Head Record

Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings have faced other for a total of 28 times so far. Mumbai are marginally ahead in the head-to-head record with 15 wins as compared to Punjab's 13.

MI vs PBKS, IPL 2022 Match 23 Key Players

Suryakumar Yadav will continue to be one of Mumbai Indians' most important players with the right-hander having made an instant impact since his return to the team. With the ball, Rohit Sharma will put his faith in the experience of Jasprit Bumrah. For Punjab Kings, leg-spinner Rahul Chahar and dashing all-rounder Liam Livingstone will be key to their performance.

MI vs PBKS, IPL 2022 Match 23 Mini Battles

Mumbai clash against Punjab is set to have some underlying player battles as well. The contest between Suryakumar Yadav and Rahul Chahar will be one to watch out for. The duel between Liam Livingstone and Jasprit Bumrah is something fans will be eager to watch.

MI vs PBKS, IPL 2022 Match 23 Venue and Match Timing

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings (MI vs PBKS) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune on April 13, 2022 (Wednesday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

MI vs PBKS, IPL 2022 Match 23 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings match live on Star Sports channels. The MI vs PBKS match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the MI vs PBKS live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

MI vs PBKS, IPL 2022 Match 23 Likely Playing XIs

MI Predicted Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen/Ramandeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills/Jaydev Unadkat, Basil Thampi

PBKS Predicted Playing 11: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh.

