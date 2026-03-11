The Indian Premier League (IPL) has officially unveiled the first phase of the IPL 2026 schedule, confirming that defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the opening match. The fixture is set for Saturday, 28 March, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. This marks a poignant return to the venue, which has not hosted major matches since the tragic stampede during last year's title celebrations. However, this contest at Bengaluru is subject to committee approval. MS Dhoni Set to Feature in All IPL 2026 Matches, Says CSK CEO; Playing Role to be Decided by Management.

RCB To Take on SRH in IPL 2026 Opener

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Presenting the schedule for the first 20 matches of #TATAIPL 2026, to be played from March 28 to April 12, 2026 🗓️

Full schedule will be announced once poll dates are announced for three states set to undergo State Assembly elections.

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— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 11, 2026

A Phased Announcement Due to Elections

In keeping with recent tradition, the BCCI has released only the fixtures for the first 20 matches, covering the period from 28 March to 12 April. The decision to stagger the schedule allows the league to work alongside the Election Commission of India, as assembly elections are scheduled in several states, including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Assam. MS Dhoni, Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad Hit Nets at CSK’s IPL 2026 Pre-Season Camp (Watch Video).

Key Fixtures in IPL 2026 Phase First

Match No. Date Fixture Venue 1 28 March RCB vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Bengaluru 2 29 March Mumbai Indians vs KKR Mumbai 3 30 March Rajasthan Royals vs CSK Guwahati 7 03 April Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Chennai 11 05 April RCB vs Chennai Super Kings Bengaluru 20 12 April Mumbai Indians vs RCB Mumbai

Additionally, several teams will utilise secondary homes during the early stages. Rajasthan Royals, now led by Riyan Parag, will host a segment of their matches in Guwahati to cater to the growing fan base in the Northeast.

The 19th edition of the IPL is set to be the largest in the tournament's history, expanding to a total of 84 matches. All ten franchises will compete in a double round-robin format before the top teams progress to the playoffs

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2026 06:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).