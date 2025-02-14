Champions of the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League, Mumbai Indians will face off against the two-time table-toppers Delhi Capitals in their first game of WPL 2025. The game between the two giants will be played on Saturday, February 15 from 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium aka BCA Stadium. The two teams last faced each other on March 5, 2024, when Delhi Capitals secured a big 29-run win. Mumbai Indians Squad in WPL 2025: Team Profile, Schedule of MI-W in Women's Premier League Season 3

Mumbai Indians. a team packed with big names, T20 specialist all-rounders, lethal bowlers, and destructive batsmen, under the able leadership of legend Harmanpreet Kaur are on-paper one of the best sides in Women's Premier League Season 3. They won the first season by beating Delhi Capitals in the finale but had to bid bye to the competition after losing the eliminator game by a slender margin of five runs to RCB.

DC-W have been the best performers in WPL to date, but they have also been the unluckiest side. They were table-toppers in both editions, so they played the finale in both but never won any. This season they would definitely like to have a similar performance in the league phase, but a control in tempo if they reach the finale.

MI-W vs DC-W Head-To-Head Record in WPL

The Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have clashed against each other in five Women's Premier League matches, in those WPL games, MI-W have won three and DC-W have won two fixtures.

MI-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 Key Players

Player Name Harmanpreet Kaur Jess Jonassen Hayley Matthews Jemimah Rodrigues Arundhati Reddy Amelia Kerr Arundhati Reddy

MI-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 Key Battles

MI-W captain Harmanpreet Kaur is known for the ability to anchor the innings at a fast pace, but she will have to deal with Jess Jonassen's slow orthodox bowling in the process. Hayley Matthews, known for her all-round abilities will need to take charge against Jemimah Rodrigues, as she is fierce with her shots when set. Arundhati Reddy needs to be active, and economical when facing Amelia Kerr as she might look to target the medium pacer in the dying overs.

MI-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2025 match will be played at the Baroda Cricket Association Stadium in Vadodara on February 15. The MI-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 will begin at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

MI-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

The official broadcast partner of the MI-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 is Viacom18 in India. But, now after the merger of Jio and Star Sports India, fans can find viewing options for the MI-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option on the JioHotstar app, which will provide MI-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 live streaming on its app and website. WPL 2025: Aakash Chopra Believes Delhi Capitals Will Be One of the Favourites To Win Women’s Premier League Title

MI-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 Likely XI

Mumbai Indians Women's Cricket Team Likely XI: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, S Sajana, Nadine de Klerk, Amanjot Kaur, Akshita Maheshwari, SB Keerthana, Saika Ishaque

Delhi Capitals Women's Cricket Team Likely XI: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Nandini Kashyap (wk), Jess Jonassen, Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav

