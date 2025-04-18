Gujarat Titans will be hosting Delhi Capitals in the afternoon match on Saturday, April 19, from 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The GT vs DC IPL 2025 match is the 35th Indian Premier League 2025 match. Both DC and GT have played six matches prior to this one, where the Capitals have managed to win five and had to lose only one. The Titans have been strong too, with four wins and only two losses. GT vs DC IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 35.

The winner of the GT vs DC IPL 2025 match will have a good chance to be in the pole position for the time being. Gujarat Titans have lost their last match in the last over against Lucknow Super Giants, and are two points behind Delhi Capitals, but they hold a superb NRR of +1.081. Delhi Capitals on the other hand have maintained the best consistency in the entire league, winning all their matches, except one against Mumbai Indians. GT vs DC IPL 2025, Ahmedabad Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Gujarat Titans

Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, and Jos Buttler are the top three run-getters for GT in IPL this year. They will surely maintain their spot. Washington Sundar, Sherfane Rutherford, and Shahrukh Khan should also stay because of their high strike rate. Rahul Tewatia has played too little but has played fine. So, he should be staying too. Prasidh Krishna, Sai Kishore, and Mohammed Siraj, all have bagged ten wickets each in the given season, so they stay too. Rashid Khan, being the ace-spinner deserves more chances too.

GT Playing XI vs DC

Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Prasidh Krishna, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj

Impact Players: Digvesh Rathi, Mahipal Lomror

Delhi Capitals

Jake Fraser-McGurk hasn't been that great, but he might get another chance. Abishek Porel has been good with scoring, and he must open. KL Rahul has been the side's best batter, so he stays. Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, and Ashutosh Sharma form the core of the middle-order of the finishing unit, they must remain intact as well. Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, and Kuldeep Yadav form probably the best bowling pair in IPL 2025, with a good number of wickets in each of their bags. They must stay too. Mohit Sharma only has two wickets to his name, but he might get more chances too. Gujarat Titans to Arrange Free Water Stations, Sun Visors, Sunscreens, and ORS For Fans to Combat Ahmedabad Heat During Afternoon GT vs DC IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

DC Playing XI vs GT

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma

Impact Players: Mukesh Kumar, Tripurana Vijay

