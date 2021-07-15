Mitchell Starc has become the hero of the match as he defended 11 runs in the last over against West Indies in the 4th T20I match and that too when Andre Russell was handling his duties with the bat. The 4th T20I match was held at the Darren Sammy Stadium. With this, Australia went on to win the match by a narrow margin of four runs. The video of the entire over is making round on social media and the fans are lauding the pacer's grit for holding his nerves in pressure situations. Hayden Walsh was the batsman who was batting from the other end. Netizens Hail Chris Gayle For Becoming First Batsman to Score 14,000 T20 Runs During WI vs AUS (Read Tweets).

Starc bowled four dot balls in a row to avoid West Indies from walking away with a win. On the fifth delivery, Russell stole away a couple of runs, but by then the visitors had already walked away with the game. On the last ball, Russell slammed a boundary but this could not save the team from losing the fourth match. Now, let's have a look at the video of the over below"

Video:

Brilliant Final Over By Starc 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yS3Wy1eMOE — 👑 (@UsthaddVirat) July 15, 2021

This is the first time that Australia walked away with a win in the five-match ODI series. Marsh was the top-scoring batsman for the Australian team as he scored 75 off 44. So far in the series, Marsh has claimed three wickets in fours games, giving away just 24 runs. In the last match, it was Chris Gayle who produced an underlining performance.

