Mohammad Azharuddin Birthday Special: Memorable Performances of Former Indian Captain

Mohammad Azharuddin (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin is widely regarded as one of the most gifted as well the most controversial figures in Indian cricket. Azhar has donned many hats in his long and illustrious career with cricket administration and politics post his exit from the game. He led India in 47 Tests and 174 ODI and is one of the most successful skippers. In addition to his tremendous batting abilities, fielding was also one of Azhar’s strong points. The sight of Mohammad Azharuddin tormenting bowlers in the 90s is forever etched in the minds of cricket fans. As Mohammad Azharuddin turns 57, we take a look at five of his best innings. Mohammad Azharuddin, Former Indian Cricket Captain, Rubbishes Claims of Duping Travel Agent of Rs 20 Lakh, Says 'Will Consult My Legal Team'.

93 vs Pakistan – 1985 – A young Mohammad Azharuddin showed tremendous composure against the likes of Imran Khan and Wasim Akram, helping India win the match. MCG has always been a tough place to bat for batsmen from the subcontinent, but Azhar was a special player who feared none.

109 vs South Africa – 1996 – India were up against a strong South African side in Kolkata where the Proteas had piled on 428 in the first innings. Mohammad Azharuddin who had taken a blow to his elbow early showed great counter-attacking abilities to score a special 77-ball 109 runs.

103 vs New Zealand – 1998 – India were struggling at 16/4 against Kiwis’ special pace attack when Mohammad Azharuddin came in to bat with Sachin Tendulkar at the other end. Out of the 203 India managed in Wellington, Azhar scored 103 of those. It was a brilliant display of grit from him as he refused to buckle under pressure.

163* vs South Africa – 1996 – It was rare for the Indian cricket team to win tests in the 90s, but against South Africa in Kanpur, the hosts managed to do so courtesy a 163 not out by Mohammad Azharuddin. Both the teams scored were out for cheap in the first innings, but Azhar’s innings made sure India set up a daunting target of 461 for Proteas and ultimately win the tie.

121 vs England – 1990 – Many will remember the game due to Graham Gooch’s 333 and 123 in the two innings but a young batsman Mohammad Azharuddin showed maturity and elegance as he scored 121 at Lord’s.

Mohammad Azharuddin was a gifted player who liked to counter-attack his way out of trouble. He is truly one of the greats of the game in terms of batting.