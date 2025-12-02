Did India Seek Imran Khan’s Custody From Pakistan as a Prisoner? PIB Fact Check Debunks Pakistan’s Bogus ‘Top-Secret MEA Document’ Claim

Mumbai, December 02: India on Monday, December 01, debunked claims made by Pakistani propaganda social media accounts about a "top secret" Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) document or plan to accept former Prime Minister of Pakistan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan as a "political prisoner." Debunking the viral claim, the Fact Check unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) clarified that the document, alleged to be from a top-secret Ministry of External Affairs that leaked online, is ‘fake’.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the PIB Fact Check wrote, "Several Pakistani propaganda accounts are circulating a letter on social media, claiming it to be a top-secret Ministry of External Affairs document that allegedly leaked online. The fabricated letter claims that the Indian Government has requested Pakistan to send Imran Khan to India as a political prisoner. #PIBFactCheck. This letter is #fake." Was the Delhi Red Fort Blast a ‘False-Flag’ Operation? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claims by Pakistani Propaganda Account.

🚨 #PAKISTAN Propaganda Alert! Several Pakistani propaganda accounts are circulating a letter on social media, claiming it to be a top-secret Ministry of External Affairs document that allegedly leaked online. The fabricated letter claims that the Indian Government has requested… pic.twitter.com/DWxalnwjjM — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 1, 2025

The PIB Fact Check unit stated that the claims are part of a "disinformation campaign" by Pakistan and urged people to trust only official government sources for authentic information. Cautioning against falling for false and unverified content, the government’s fact-check unit further urged that users should rely on and trust only official sources for accurate information.

Meanwhile, in a big relief for Imran Khan and his family, the Adiala Jail authorities are allowing only his sister, Uzma, and a vetted lawyer to meet the former Pakistan PM under a strict gag order that prohibits discussions on social media, signalling Islamabad’s attempts to tightly manage information flow. Did Western Command Chief Manoj Kumar Katiyar Claim Taliban Take Payments From India To Act Against Pakistan? PIB Fact Check Debunks Deepfake Video Circulated by Pakistani Propaganda Accounts.

According to a report by CNN-News18, citing sources close to Imran Khan, the authorities of Adiala Jail have allowed the former Pakistan Prime Minister’s sister, Uzma, and his lawyer to meet Khan. The meeting will be held under a strict gag order under which Khan’s sister is prohibited from sharing information on social media, hinting at Shehbaz’s government’s attempts to tightly manage information flow.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of PIB Fact Check). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Claim : PM Narendra Modi-led Government has requested Pakistan to send Imran Khan to India as a political prisoner. Conclusion : The claim is fake. Full of Trash Clean

