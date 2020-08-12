A day before their second match against England, former Pakistani captain Mohammed Hafeez sent the fans into a tizzy as he has posted a picture of himself with an elderly woman. The two were seen smiling for the snap as the Pakistani cricketer labelled her as an inspiration for all of them as he was still playing golf even at the age of 90. So far so good. But the fans were worried if the Pakistani cricketer had breached the bio-security bubble, which is kept in place after the outburst of the coronavirus. In the bio-secure bubble, the cricketers are cut off from the rest of the world and are not allowed to stay in touch with anyone outside. ENG vs PAK 2020: Fawad Alam Should Be Included in Pakistan Playing XI for 2nd Test Against England, Says Wasim Akram

The norms of the bio-secure bubble are kept followed by all cricketers who are to play any match. The norms have been imposed to avoid getting in touch with the coronavirus and thus the snap posted by the former Pakistani captain has created a lot of buzz on social media. “Met an inspirational Young lady today morning at Golf course. She is 90+ & & living her life healthy & happily. Good healthy routine,” the former Pakistan captain tweeted. Check out the tweet and the reactions below:

Met an inspirational Young lady today morning at Golf course. She is 90+ & & living her life healthy & happily.Good healthy routine 😍👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/3tsWSkXl1E — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) August 12, 2020

Hafeez bhai bio safety bubble ka kya hua ? — SunnyKumar 🇵🇰 (@DashingKumar7) August 12, 2020

Corona naa kra lena ustaaaad g Udhr tou chughtai Lab b nai hai — Sarcastic Engineer....🇵🇰 (@hammadDReal) August 12, 2020

Looking well but SOP's??? — Hassan Jutt (@HassanJ25228121) August 12, 2020

What about bio secure bubble? you are meeting with outside people. isn't it against the protocol? Just like Jofra archer. 🤔🤔🤔🤔 — Engr. Muhammad Faisal (@engr_faisi) August 12, 2020

What are you doing out of the bio secure bubble sir? — StyleRug (@StyleRug) August 12, 2020

Last time it was Jofra Archer who had breached the bio-security bubble during England vs West Indies. The English cricketer had been dropped from the following match. Talking about the second match between Pakistan and England, it will begin on August 13, 2020.

