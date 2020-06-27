With the ease in COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, many Indian cricketers like Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin and Cheteshwar Pujara have resumed individual training and are aiming to get into the groove as soon as possible. Well, no reports have come out suggesting that talismanic pacer Mohammed Shami has resumed outdoor training. However, the speedster recently took to his official Instagram account and shared a video in which he can be running in a field alongside his pet dog ‘Jack.’ Owing to the Coronavirus crisis, Shami might have stayed inside his home for a long time. However, going by his running, he’s looking better than ever. Mohammed Shami Says Will Need at Least a Month to Get Used to Saliva Ban.

“Speed work with jack,” wrote the veteran pacer while sharing the video on the picture-sharing website. Along with running, Shami can also be seen playing time with his little friend. Well, just like many Indian cricketers, the 29-year-old is also an ardent dog lover. However, he also knows how to take his friend’s help for improving his speed.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram Speed work with jack A post shared by Mohammad Shami , محمد الشامي (@mdshami.11) on Jun 25, 2020 at 9:01am PDT

Speaking of dogs, swashbuckling Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently took to his official Instagram account and shared a picture of his two new pet dogs, Chloe and Valentine. Well, the Indian cricketers might not be able to showcase their on-field blitzes. However, their love for dogs keeps them engaged.

Meanwhile, Indian Premier League (IPL) governing council chairman Brijesh Patel has made it clear that BCCI is planning to conduct the 2020 edition of the gala tournament in October-November. However, they have to wait for the official confirmation of International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the postponement of the T20 World Cup.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2020 03:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).