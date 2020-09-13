Scoring century in T20 cricket is a difficult task considering the game wraps up quickly but more and more batsman these days are able to get to the three figure mark. The very first game of the Indian Premier League saw Brendon McCullum hit an astonishing century back in 2008 which broke the back of the Royals Challengers Bangalore. Since, then several other cricketer have added to the centuries collection in the tournament and each and every innings has been memorable. The record for the most centuries in the history of IPL goes to West Indies batting legend Chris Gayle with six to his name. IPL 2020 Schedule Time Table for PDF Download Online: Full Match Fixtures With Date, Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League 13 in UAE..

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who is a considered a modern day batting maestro has five IPL centuries to his name and is second in the list behind Chris Gayle. Australian cricketers Shane Watson and David Warner have both hit four centuries in their IPL each and are joint third in the rankings. Seven players which includes the likes of Adam Gilchrist, Virender Sehwag and Brendon McCullum have hit two centuries each.

A total of 34 cricketers have at least a century registered against their name in the Indian Premier League. While the openers and the top order batsmen have always had the upper edge when it comes to scoring, there also have been instances of some players coming in with very few overs to go and smashing the opposition attack right from the word go to get to the three figure mark. Here we take a look at players with most centuries in IPL cricket. Fastest Centuries in IPL History: Chris Gayle, Yusuf Pathan, David Miller and Other Batsmen Who Dominate the All-Time List of Quick Hundreds.

Most Centuries in IPL

Batsman Matches 100s Highest Score Chris Gayle 125 6 175* Virat Kohli 177 5 113 David Warner 126 4 126 Shane Watson 134 4 117* AB de Villiers 154 4 133*

The number of centurions in the 2019 edition of the IPL were six which was one more than the 2018 IPL. Let us see what the IPL 2020 in the batting friendly conditions of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has in store for us.

