The Indian Premier League 2020 or IPL 2020 full schedule is finally out. The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the complete schedule on September 6 (Sunday). Defending champions and four-time winners Mumbai Indians will take on last season’s runner-up Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opening match of IPL 2020 in what would be repeat of last season’s final. IPL 2020 will begin on September 19 and will be played until November 10 when the final is scheduled to take place. The board had earlier announced the timings of all matches but the schedule was delayed. Here we bring you complete and full match schedule in PDF format of IPL 2020 with fixtures, matches, teams and venue details all of which you can save for free. Download Indian Premier League 2020 Full Schedule For Free in PDF Format.

IPL 2020 will be played in the UAE this season due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The IPL season 13 was initially supposed to start from March 29 in India but the T20 franchise tournament had to be suspended just week before due to the rapid spared of COVID-19. With the number of cases and deaths increasing rapidly by the day, IPL 2020 had to be moved out of India. United Arab Emirates (UAE), where the IPL had been held previously in 2014, was then chosen as the host nation. IPL 2020 Schedule Announced, BCCI Releases Full Fixture of Indian Premier League Season 13.

The group stage of the IPL will run until November 3 with defending champions Mumbai Indians facing Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final league stage match of the IPL 2020 season. Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah are the three stadiums where all the matches will be played.

FULL SCHEDULE OF IPL 2020

Matchday Match no. Day Date Time (IST) Venue Home Away 1 1 Sat 19-sep-20 7:30pm Abu Dhabi Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings 2 2 Sun 20-sep-20 7:30pm Dubai Delhi Capitals Kings XI Punjab 3 3 Mon 21-sep-20 7:30pm Dubai Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore 4 4 Tue 22-sep-20 7:30pm Sharjah Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings 5 5 Wed 23-sep-20 7:30pm Abu Dhabi Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai Indians 6 6 Thu 24-sep-20 7:30pm Dubai Kings XI Punjab Royal Challengers Bangalore 7 7 Fri 25-sep-20 7:30pm Dubai Chennai Super Kings Delhi Capitals 8 8 Sat 26-sep-20 7:30pm Abu Dhabi Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 9 Sun 27-sep-20 7:30pm Sharjah Rajasthan Royals Kings XI Punjab 10 10 Mon 28-sep-20 7:30pm Dubai Royal Challengers Bangalore Mumbai Indians 11 11 Tue 29-sep-20 7:30pm Abu Dhabi Delhi Capitals Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 12 Wed 30-sep-20 7:30pm Dubai Rajasthan Royals Kolkata Knight Riders 13 13 Thu 1-oct-20 7:30pm Abu Dhabi Kings XI Punjab Mumbai Indians 14 14 Fri 2-oct-20 7:30pm Dubai Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad 15 15 Sat 3-oct-20 3:30pm Abu Dhabi Royal Challengers Bangalore Rajasthan Royals 15 16 Sat 3-oct-20 7:30pm Sharjah Delhi Capitals Kolkata Knight Riders 16 17 Sun 4-oct-20 3:30pm Sharjah Mumbai Indians Sunrisers Hyderabad 16 18 Sun 4-oct-20 7:30pm Dubai Kings XI Punjab Chennai Super Kings 17 19 Mon 5-oct-20 7:30pm Dubai Royal Challengers Bangalore Delhi Capitals 18 20 Tue 6-oct-20 7:30pm Abu Dhabi Mumbai Indians Rajasthan Royals 19 21 Wed 7-oct-20 7:30pm Abu Dhabi Kolkata Knight Riders Chennai Super Kings 20 22 Thu 8-oct-20 7:30pm Dubai Sunrisers Hyderabad Kings XI Punjab 21 23 Fri 9-oct-20 7:30pm Sharjah Rajasthan Royals Delhi Capitals 22 24 Sat 10-oct-20 3:30pm Abu Dhabi Kings XI Punjab Kolkata Knight Riders 22 25 Sat 10-oct-20 7:30pm Dubai Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore 23 26 Sun 11-oct-20 3:30pm Dubai Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals 23 27 Sun 11-oct-20 7:30pm Abu Dhabi Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals 24 28 Mon 12-oct-20 7:30pm Sharjah Royal Challengers Bangalore Kolkata Knight Riders

25 29 Tue 13-oct-20 7:30pm 6:00pm Dubai Sunrisers Hyderabad Chennai Super Kings 26 30 Wed 14-oct-20 7:30pm 6:00pm Dubai Delhi Capitals Rajasthan Royals 27 31 Thu 15-oct-20 7:30pm 6:00pm Sharjah Royal Challengers Bangalore Kings XI Punjab 28 32 Fri 16-oct-20 7:30pm 6:00pm Abu Dhabi Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders 29 33 Sat 17-oct-20 3:30pm 2:00pm Dubai Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bangalore 29 34 Sat 17-oct-20 7:30pm 6:00pm Sharjah Delhi Capitals Chennai Super Kings 30 35 Sun 18-oct-20 3:30pm 2:00pm Abu Dhabi Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata Knight Riders 30 36 Sun 18-oct-20 7:30pm 6:00pm Dubai Mumbai Indians Kings XI Punjab 31 37 Mon 19-oct-20 7:30pm 6:00pm Abu Dhabi Chennai Super Kings Rajasthan Royals 32 38 Tue 20-oct-20 7:30pm 6:00pm Dubai Kings XI Punjab Delhi Capitals 33 39 Wed 21-oct-20 7:30pm 6:00pm Abu Dhabi Kolkata Knight Riders Royal Challengers Bangalore 34 40 Thu 22-oct-20 7:30pm 6:00pm Dubai Rajasthan Royals Sunrisers Hyderabad 35 41 Fri 23-oct-20 7:30pm 6:00pm Sharjah Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians 36 42 Sat 24-oct-20 3:30pm 2:00pm Abu Dhabi Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi Capitals 36 43 Sat 24-oct-20 7:30pm 6:00pm Dubai Kings XI Punjab Sunrisers Hyderabad 37 44 Sun 25-oct-20 3:30pm 2:00pm Dubai Royal Challengers Bangalore Chennai Super Kings 37 45 Sun 25-oct-20 7:30pm 6:00pm Abu Dhabi Rajasthan Royals Mumbai Indians 38 46 Mon 26-oct-20 7:30pm 6:00pm Sharjah Kolkata Knight Riders Kings XI Punjab 39 47 Tue 27-oct-20 7:30pm 6:00pm Dubai Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi Capitals 40 48 Wed 28-oct-20 7:30pm 6:00pm Abu Dhabi Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bangalore 41 49 Thu 29-oct-20 7:30pm 6:00pm Dubai Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders 42 50 Fri 30-oct-20 7:30pm 6:00pm Abu Dhabi Kings XI Punjab Rajasthan Royals 43 51 Sat 31-oct-20 3:30pm 2:00pm Dubai Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians 43 52 Sat 31-oct-20 7:30pm 6:00pm Sharjah Royal Challengers Bangalore Sunrisers Hyderabad 44 53 Sun 1-nov-20 3:30pm 2:00pm Abu Dhabi Chennai Super Kings Kings XI Punjab 44 54 Sun 1-nov-20 7:30pm 6:00pm Dubai Kolkata Knight Riders Rajasthan Royals 45 55 Mon 2-nov-20 7:30pm 6:00pm Abu Dhabi Delhi Capitals Royal Challengers Bangalore 46 56 Tue 3-nov-20 7:30pm 6:00pm Sharjah Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai Indians

Timing of all evening matches have been changed from 8:00 ppm IST to 07:30 pm. While afternoon matches will start from 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The BCCI is yet to announce the date and venues of the playoffs and are expected to make that announcement midway through the IPL 2020 season.

