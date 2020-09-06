The Indian Premier League 2020 or IPL 2020 full schedule is finally out. The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the complete schedule on September 6 (Sunday). Defending champions and four-time winners Mumbai Indians will take on last season’s runner-up Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opening match of IPL 2020 in what would be repeat of last season’s final. IPL 2020 will begin on September 19 and will be played until November 10 when the final is scheduled to take place. The board had earlier announced the timings of all matches but the schedule was delayed. Here we bring you complete and full match schedule in PDF format of IPL 2020 with fixtures, matches, teams and venue details all of which you can save for free. Download Indian Premier League 2020 Full Schedule For Free in PDF Format.
IPL 2020 will be played in the UAE this season due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The IPL season 13 was initially supposed to start from March 29 in India but the T20 franchise tournament had to be suspended just week before due to the rapid spared of COVID-19. With the number of cases and deaths increasing rapidly by the day, IPL 2020 had to be moved out of India. United Arab Emirates (UAE), where the IPL had been held previously in 2014, was then chosen as the host nation. IPL 2020 Schedule Announced, BCCI Releases Full Fixture of Indian Premier League Season 13.
The group stage of the IPL will run until November 3 with defending champions Mumbai Indians facing Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final league stage match of the IPL 2020 season. Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah are the three stadiums where all the matches will be played.
FULL SCHEDULE OF IPL 2020
|Matchday
|Match no.
|Day
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|Home
|Away
|1
|1
|Sat
|19-sep-20
|7:30pm
|Abu Dhabi
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|2
|2
|Sun
|20-sep-20
|7:30pm
|Dubai
|Delhi Capitals
|Kings XI Punjab
|3
|3
|Mon
|21-sep-20
|7:30pm
|Dubai
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|4
|4
|Tue
|22-sep-20
|7:30pm
|Sharjah
|Rajasthan Royals
|Chennai Super Kings
|5
|5
|Wed
|23-sep-20
|7:30pm
|Abu Dhabi
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Mumbai Indians
|6
|6
|Thu
|24-sep-20
|7:30pm
|Dubai
|Kings XI Punjab
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|7
|7
|Fri
|25-sep-20
|7:30pm
|Dubai
|Chennai Super Kings
|Delhi Capitals
|8
|8
|Sat
|26-sep-20
|7:30pm
|Abu Dhabi
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|9
|9
|Sun
|27-sep-20
|7:30pm
|Sharjah
|Rajasthan Royals
|Kings XI Punjab
|10
|10
|Mon
|28-sep-20
|7:30pm
|Dubai
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Mumbai Indians
|11
|11
|Tue
|29-sep-20
|7:30pm
|Abu Dhabi
|Delhi Capitals
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|12
|Wed
|30-sep-20
|7:30pm
|Dubai
|Rajasthan Royals
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|13
|13
|Thu
|1-oct-20
|7:30pm
|Abu Dhabi
|Kings XI Punjab
|Mumbai Indians
|14
|14
|Fri
|2-oct-20
|7:30pm
|Dubai
|Chennai Super Kings
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|15
|15
|Sat
|3-oct-20
|3:30pm
|Abu Dhabi
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Rajasthan Royals
|15
|16
|Sat
|3-oct-20
|7:30pm
|Sharjah
|Delhi Capitals
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|16
|17
|Sun
|4-oct-20
|3:30pm
|Sharjah
|Mumbai Indians
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|16
|18
|Sun
|4-oct-20
|7:30pm
|Dubai
|Kings XI Punjab
|Chennai Super Kings
|17
|19
|Mon
|5-oct-20
|7:30pm
|Dubai
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Delhi Capitals
|18
|20
|Tue
|6-oct-20
|7:30pm
|Abu Dhabi
|Mumbai Indians
|Rajasthan Royals
|19
|21
|Wed
|7-oct-20
|7:30pm
|Abu Dhabi
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Chennai Super Kings
|20
|22
|Thu
|8-oct-20
|7:30pm
|Dubai
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Kings XI Punjab
|21
|23
|Fri
|9-oct-20
|7:30pm
|Sharjah
|Rajasthan Royals
|Delhi Capitals
|22
|24
|Sat
|10-oct-20
|3:30pm
|Abu Dhabi
|Kings XI Punjab
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|22
|25
|Sat
|10-oct-20
|7:30pm
|Dubai
|Chennai Super Kings
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|23
|26
|Sun
|11-oct-20
|3:30pm
|Dubai
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Rajasthan Royals
|23
|27
|Sun
|11-oct-20
|7:30pm
|Abu Dhabi
|Mumbai Indians
|Delhi Capitals
|24
|28
|Mon
|12-oct-20
|7:30pm
|Sharjah
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|25
|29
|Tue
|13-oct-20
|7:30pm
|6:00pm
|Dubai
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Chennai Super Kings
|26
|30
|Wed
|14-oct-20
|7:30pm
|6:00pm
|Dubai
|Delhi Capitals
|Rajasthan Royals
|27
|31
|Thu
|15-oct-20
|7:30pm
|6:00pm
|Sharjah
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Kings XI Punjab
|28
|32
|Fri
|16-oct-20
|7:30pm
|6:00pm
|Abu Dhabi
|Mumbai Indians
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|29
|33
|Sat
|17-oct-20
|3:30pm
|2:00pm
|Dubai
|Rajasthan Royals
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|29
|34
|Sat
|17-oct-20
|7:30pm
|6:00pm
|Sharjah
|Delhi Capitals
|Chennai Super Kings
|30
|35
|Sun
|18-oct-20
|3:30pm
|2:00pm
|Abu Dhabi
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|30
|36
|Sun
|18-oct-20
|7:30pm
|6:00pm
|Dubai
|Mumbai Indians
|Kings XI Punjab
|31
|37
|Mon
|19-oct-20
|7:30pm
|6:00pm
|Abu Dhabi
|Chennai Super Kings
|Rajasthan Royals
|32
|38
|Tue
|20-oct-20
|7:30pm
|6:00pm
|Dubai
|Kings XI Punjab
|Delhi Capitals
|33
|39
|Wed
|21-oct-20
|7:30pm
|6:00pm
|Abu Dhabi
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|34
|40
|Thu
|22-oct-20
|7:30pm
|6:00pm
|Dubai
|Rajasthan Royals
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|35
|41
|Fri
|23-oct-20
|7:30pm
|6:00pm
|Sharjah
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai Indians
|36
|42
|Sat
|24-oct-20
|3:30pm
|2:00pm
|Abu Dhabi
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Delhi Capitals
|36
|43
|Sat
|24-oct-20
|7:30pm
|6:00pm
|Dubai
|Kings XI Punjab
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|37
|44
|Sun
|25-oct-20
|3:30pm
|2:00pm
|Dubai
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Chennai Super Kings
|37
|45
|Sun
|25-oct-20
|7:30pm
|6:00pm
|Abu Dhabi
|Rajasthan Royals
|Mumbai Indians
|38
|46
|Mon
|26-oct-20
|7:30pm
|6:00pm
|Sharjah
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Kings XI Punjab
|39
|47
|Tue
|27-oct-20
|7:30pm
|6:00pm
|Dubai
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Delhi Capitals
|40
|48
|Wed
|28-oct-20
|7:30pm
|6:00pm
|Abu Dhabi
|Mumbai Indians
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|41
|49
|Thu
|29-oct-20
|7:30pm
|6:00pm
|Dubai
|Chennai Super Kings
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|42
|50
|Fri
|30-oct-20
|7:30pm
|6:00pm
|Abu Dhabi
|Kings XI Punjab
|Rajasthan Royals
|43
|51
|Sat
|31-oct-20
|3:30pm
|2:00pm
|Dubai
|Delhi Capitals
|Mumbai Indians
|43
|52
|Sat
|31-oct-20
|7:30pm
|6:00pm
|Sharjah
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|44
|53
|Sun
|1-nov-20
|3:30pm
|2:00pm
|Abu Dhabi
|Chennai Super Kings
|Kings XI Punjab
|44
|54
|Sun
|1-nov-20
|7:30pm
|6:00pm
|Dubai
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Rajasthan Royals
|45
|55
|Mon
|2-nov-20
|7:30pm
|6:00pm
|Abu Dhabi
|Delhi Capitals
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|46
|56
|Tue
|3-nov-20
|7:30pm
|6:00pm
|Sharjah
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Mumbai Indians
Timing of all evening matches have been changed from 8:00 ppm IST to 07:30 pm. While afternoon matches will start from 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The BCCI is yet to announce the date and venues of the playoffs and are expected to make that announcement midway through the IPL 2020 season.
