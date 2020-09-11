IPL Fastest Centuries Records: It won’t take much time to think who would be holding the record of scoring the fastest century in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Well, it is none other than Universe Boss Chris Gayle who has scored the fastest hundred in the history of IPL. And not once, but such has been Gayle’s prowess that he features thrice in the list of top 10 fastest hundreds. Chris Gayle IPL Franchise History: List of Teams Universe Boss Has Represented in Indian Premier League.

Chris Gayle scored a mind-boggling record century against Pune Warriors India in IPL 2013. Gayle completed his and IPL’s fastest century in just 30 balls, and went on to score 75 more runs in the innings. He scored 175 runs, where he hit 17 blasting sixes and 13 smashing fours. It was Yusuf Pathan who held the record for fastest IPL century before Gayle. Pathan had scored 100 runs off 37 balls where he hit eight monstrous sixes and nine crafty fours in his innings. Other players to feature in the list of top five players to hit fastest centuries are David Miller, Adam Gilchrist and AB de Villiers. IPL 2020 Schedule Time Table for PDF Download Online: Full Match Fixtures With Date, Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League 13 in UAE.

Fastest Centuries in IPL History

Sr No Player Team Against IPL BF 6s 4s Runs 1 Chris Gayle Royal Challengers Bangalore Pune Warriors India 2013 30 17 13 175 2 Yusuf Pathan Rajasthan Royals Mumbai Indians 2010 37 8 9 100 3 David Miller Kings XI Punjab Royal Challengers Bangalore 2013 38 7 8 101 4 Adam Gilchrist Deccan Chargers Mumbai Indians 2008 42 10 9 109 5 AB de Villiers Royal Challengers Bangalore Gujarat Lions 2016 43 12 10 129 6 David Warner Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata Knight 2017 43 8 10 126 7 Sanath Jayasuria Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings 2008 45 11 9 114 8 Murali Vijay Chennai Super Kings Rajasthan Royals 2010 46 11 8 127 9 Chris Gayle Royal Challengers Bangalore Kings XI Punjab 2015 46 12 7 117 10 Chris Gayle Royal Challengers Bangalore Kings XI Punjab 2011 46 9 10 107

The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), due to the Covid-19 pandemic was almost scrapped for this year. However, after much ado, the IPL 13 is all set to take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The official schedule isn’t out yet, but the first match will be played on September 19. Speculations are rife that it will be the clash of titans (Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians) in the inaugural match. The IPL 2020 final is set to take place on November 10. With the 13th edition of IPL around the corner, stay tuned to LatestLY for all the latest news and exciting updates about the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020.

