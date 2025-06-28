Reigning ICC World Test Champions, the South Africa national cricket team, are set to face the Zimbabwe national cricket team in a two-match Test series. The first Test between Zimbabwe and South Africa is set to begin on June 28 at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. The ZIM vs SA 2nd Test 2025 will be played at the same venue from July 6. The SA vs ZIM Test Series 2025 will begin at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Dewald Brevis and Lhuan-Dre Pretorius To Make Debut in Tests As South Africa Announce Playing for ZIM vs SA 1st Test 2025.

The defending champions, South Africa, have rested their main players to manage their workload. In the absence of regular captain Temba Bavuma, veteran Keshav Maharaj is set to lead a new-looking Proteas side. On the other hand, Craig Ervine will lead Zimbabwe. South Africa and Zimbabwe last played a Test match in December 2017. The Proteas defeated Zimbabwe by an innings and 120 runs at home.

Why is South Africa vs Zimbabwe Test Series 2025 Not Part of ICC WTC 2025-27 Cycle?

The ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle has already begun, but with bilateral series being played between a few nations. However, the South Africa vs Zimbabwe two-match Test series is not part of the ICC WTC 2024-2027 cycle. For those unversed, the ICC WTC cycle is being played between nine nations, and each team plays six other sides – three home and three away – throughout the two years. On Which Channel Zimbabwe vs South Africa Live Telecast Will Be Available? How To Watch ZIM vs SA Test Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

The Zimbabwe national cricket team is one of the teams, alongside the Afghanistan national cricket team, that are not part of the ICC WTC cycle. The teams that are taking part in the prestigious tournament are defending champions South Africa, Australia, England, West Indies, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and New Zealand. Each team

