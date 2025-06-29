Zimbabwe national cricket team batter Sean Williams slammed his sixth Test century on June 29. The 38-year-old achieved this feat during the opening Test match against the South Africa national cricket team in Bulawayo. With this, Sean Williams equalled the record of Brendan Taylor's second-most Test centuries for the Zimbabwe cricket team. Great Andy Flower (12) holds the record for the most centuries for Zimbabwe in the longest format. Dewald Brevis Smashes Joint-Fourth Fastest Fifty on Men's Test Debut, Achieves Feat During ZIM vs SA 1st Test 2025.

Sean Williams Achieves Huge Feat!

Sean Williams made his Test debut 12 years ago, but has played on 21 Test matches In 6 of those he has made hundreds pic.twitter.com/ag7kCJRkxN — Werner (@Werries_) June 29, 2025

