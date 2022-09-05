The most wickets in Asia Cup 2022 so far were scalped by spinners Mohammad Nawaz (Pakistan) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan), seven each. Mohammad Nawaz however tops the list due to superior stats compared to Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Nawaz has bowled 9.4 overs in 3 matches at an economy of 6.51 with best bowling in innings, 3 for 5. Apart fnrom Nawaz and Mujeeb, Shadab Khan from Pakistan is the third most wicket taker in Asia Cup 2022 who has scalped 6 wickets in three matches. You can check the list of highest wicket-takers in the Asia Cup 2022 below. Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Points Table Live Updated.

The 15th edition of Asia Cup 2022 which was earlier to be held in Sri Lanka, was later moved to UAE. UAE pitches are usually batting friendly, however, due to bigger boundaries, the field does offer some support to bowlers as well. In view of the conditions in UAE, spinners have been dominating compared to pacers. The event is in its second stage currently with super four teams vowing for the two finalist slots. The teams bowling second in Asia Cup 2022 have mostly failed to defend even the big scores. Most Runs in Asia Cup 2022: Mohammad Rizwan Tops List of Leading Run-scorers, Virat Kohli on Second Spot.

Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2022

Rank Bowler Team Matches Wickets Best Figures 1 Mohammad Nawaz Pakistan 3 7 3/5 2 Mujeeb ur Rahman Afghanistan 3 7 3/16 3 Shadab Khan Pakistan 3 6 4/8 4 Bhuvneshwar Kumar India 3 6 4/26 5 Naseem Shah Pakistan 3 5 2/7

The Asia Cup 2022 is being played in T20 format, which has added to the misery of bowlers apart from the conditions in UAE. Even top class bowlers in Asia Cup 2022 failed at some point to get the required breakthroughs for their side. The death overs have been a real task for the fielding side in either innings, to contain the batters from scoring runs. However, some young talented bowlers who were picked for the big event have proven their mettle and teams as such have availed an ideal opportunity to recognize the skill set of their newcomer bowlers before further picking them for the upcoming crucial ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

