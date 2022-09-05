Mohammad Rizwan, who is the key element of Pakistan batting line-up is currently topping the batting stats in Asia Cup 2022 with most runs. The right hand batter has scored 192 runs in three matches of Asia Cup 2022 thus far at a stunning average of 96.00 and strike rate of 128.00. Rizwan's highest in the marquee event has been 78 so far and remained not out once. Critics favourite of late, Virat Kohli also retrieved his lost form in the ongoing Asia Cup and is the second highest run scorer with 154 runs to his name. Afghani sensation Rahmanullah Gurbaz is the third most run scorer of the event and has garnered 135 runs. You can check the list of most runs in the Asia Cup 2022 below. Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Points Table Live Updated.

Asia Cup 2022 is currently taking place in the UAE. The pitches in the UAE are mostly batting friendly but tricky sometimes. Batters of different teams are batting profoundly and gathering some excelling results for both their team and themselves. The multi-national event that kick-started on 27 August, is almost drawing near to the final. India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan were the top four teams to make it to the second round of the event- Super 4. So far, round two has witnessed some action packed performances by all four teams. Sri Lanka after an opening defeat at the hands of Afghanistan in group match, avenged well in the super four stage and thrashed them back by 4 wickets. The multiple little cameos by various Lankan batters got the team through to achieve a total of 176 runs. Meanwhile, the epic rivalry of India and Pakistan was back again in the second round on Sunday and Rizwan's scintillating batting powered by Nawaz's 41 off 20 set the tone right for Green Shirts to win the match. Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2022: Mohammad Nawaz Tops List of Leading Wicket-takers, Mujeeb ur Rahman on Second Spot.

Most Runs in Asia Cup 2022

Rank Batsman Team Matches Runs Highest Score 1 Mohammad Rizwan Pakistan 3 192 78* 2 Virat Kohli India 3 154 60 3 Rahmanullah Gurbaz Afghanistan 3 135 84 4 Suryakumar Yadav India 3 99 68* 5 Kusal Mendis Sri Lanka 3 98 60

It is only the second time that the Asia Cup is being played in T20 format. The first time when the T20 format was introduced in the Asia Cup was in the year 2016. The shortest format of cricket is usually considered to be more conducive for a batsman than a bowler. Batters get a space where they can reveal their game gutsily and breed maximum runs in a trice. With the 2022 T20 World Cup Australia also in the offing within a month's period, many batsmen from Asian nations while playing Asia Cup 2022 will be bearing in their minds that how important their form from here could help their momentum in the upcoming world tournament.

