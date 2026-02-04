As the cricket world turns its attention to the 10th edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which begins on 7 February 2026, the battle between bat and ball is set to reach a new peak. While batters often dominate the highlights, the tournament’s history has been shaped by elite bowlers who have mastered the art of the breakthrough. Bangladesh veteran Shakib Al Hasan currently stands alone as the only player to reach the 50-wicket milestone in the competition. Most Runs in ICC T20 World Cup: From Virat Kohli to David Warner, A Look at Top 5 Highest Run-Scorers in Tournament History.

Shakib Al Hasan’s Half-Century of Wickets

Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan remains the most successful bowler in T20 World Cup history. Having featured in every edition since the tournament's inception in 2007 until 2024, Shakib has claimed 50 wickets in 43 matches.

His record is defined by exceptional control and longevity. Despite never taking a five-wicket haul in the tournament, his ability to consistently take wickets in the middle overs while maintaining an economy rate below 7.00 has made him a benchmark for all-rounders globally.

The Retired Legends: Shahid Afridi and Lasith Malinga

The second and third spots are held by two of the most iconic figures in the T20 format. Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi sits in second place with 39 wickets. Known for his aggressive leg-spin and ability to strike at crucial moments, Afridi was a cornerstone of Pakistan’s 2009 title-winning campaign.

Just behind him is Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga with 38 wickets. Malinga’s unique slinging action and pinpoint yorkers made him the most feared death-over bowler of his generation. His performance was instrumental in leading Sri Lanka to the trophy in 2014, and he remains the highest-ranked pace bowler on the all-time list.

The Chasers: Rashid Khan and Wanindu Hasaranga

The 2026 tournament features a high-stakes race for the top spot among active players. Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan and Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga are currently tied for fourth place with 37 wickets each. Wayne Madsen Who Played at Hockey World Cup 20 Years Ago, Set to Represent Italy at T20 World Cup 2026.

Rashid Khan, who holds the record for the most wickets in overall T20 internationals, needs 14 wickets during the 2026 campaign to surpass Shakib Al Hasan. Meanwhile, Hasaranga has reached his tally of 37 wickets in just 19 matches—the fastest of any player in the top five.

Rank Player Team Wickets Matches Status 1 Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh 50 43 Inactive 2 Shahid Afridi Pakistan 39 34 Retired 3 Lasith Malinga Sri Lanka 38 31 Retired 4 Rashid Khan* Afghanistan 37 23 Active 4 Wanindu Hasaranga* Sri Lanka 37 19 Active

With several legends retired and young stars like Rashid Khan and Wanindu Hasaranga closing in, the 2026 edition in India and Sri Lanka could see a significant reshuffle at the top of the all-time charts.

