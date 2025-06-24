MPL 2025: Bhopal Leopards Reach Madhya Pradesh League Final With Dramatic Win Over Rewa Jaguars

Chasing that total, Bhopal’s innings unravelled quickly, and when they were seven down with more than 60 still needed, few would’ve believed in them. But Madhav and Kamal had other ideas. Captain Arshad Khan was proud of his team’s resilience.

Cricket IANS| Jun 24, 2025 10:34 AM IST
    MPL 2025: Bhopal Leopards Reach Madhya Pradesh League Final With Dramatic Win Over Rewa Jaguars
    Bhopal Leopards players in action for Madhya Pradesh League (Photo Credit: X/@MPLeagueT20)

    Mumbai, June 24: In what will go down as one of the most dramatic comebacks in this Madhya Pradesh League season, Bhopal Leopards pulled off a sensational three-wicket win over table-toppers Rewa Jaguars to become the first team to enter the MPL 2025 Final. The stunning finish came courtesy of an unbeaten 65-run partnership between Madhav Tiwari and Kamal Tripathi, who chased down a steep target of 177 in 18.5 overs at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium on Monday. Madhya Pradesh League 2025: Bhopal Leopards and Chambal Ghariyals Complete Semifinals Lineup.

    Chasing 177, Bhopal were reeling at 115/7 in the 16th over. Their top order had collapsed under pressure with both openers dismissed inside two overs, and even their dependable middle order, including Aniket Verma, couldn’t withstand the challenge posed by Rewa’s disciplined attack. But from the ruins emerged two unlikely heroes.

    Madhav Tiwari, who hadn’t had many chances this season due to washed-out fixtures, stepped up when it mattered most. He began accelerating at just the right time before Kamal Tripathi walked in and changed the entire tempo of the game. Tiwari remained unbeaten on 65 off 31 balls (4 fours, 5 sixes), while Kamal blasted 40 not out in just 13 deliveries, including five sixes. Their counter-attack was brutal, calculated, and utterly fearless.

    Reflecting on his mindset, Madhav said, “I stayed positive throughout the season. I kept telling myself that whenever I got the chance, I had to win the game for my team. Thankfully, that opportunity came in the semi-final and I was able to contribute.” Madhya Pradesh League 2025: Jabalpur Royal Lions Hand Rewa Jaguars Their First Defeat With Spirited 21-Run Win.

    At the other end, Kamal Tripathi walked in and changed the game in a blink. His whirlwind knock stunned the Rewa bowlers and lifted the team into the final.

    “Honestly, I was just a spectator at the non-striker's end,” Madhav added with a smile. “The way Kamal hit those shots was unreal. The pitch wasn’t easy at all, but he used his reach so smartly.”

    Earlier in the evening, Rewa Jaguars, opting to bat first, posted a solid 176/7, thanks to Prithviraj Singh Tomar’s 52 off 35 and some solid top-order partnerships. However, Bhopal bowlers showed great character in the latter stages. Gautam Raghuwanshi claimed two wickets, while Arshad Khan, Roshan Kewat, Shivang Kumar, and Kamal Tripathi took one apiece to keep the target within reach.

    Chasing that total, Bhopal’s innings unravelled quickly, and when they were seven down with more than 60 still needed, few would’ve believed in them. But Madhav and Kamal had other ideas. Captain Arshad Khan was proud of his team’s resilience. Madhya Pradesh League 2025: Bundelkhand Bulls Lay Strong Foundation in Debut Season.

    “We faced a big challenge since four of our league matches were washed out. But today, both our bowling and batting units came together brilliantly. Every player in our squad is capable of taking responsibility. We promoted Madhav today because we believed he could do the job, and he absolutely delivered. Kamal made it even easier for him with a phenomenal knock,” he said.

    Talking about the decision to send Madhav up the order, Arshad explained, “The coaching staff and I discussed that if Madhav can play around 30-35 balls, he could easily score at a strike rate of 200. That was the thinking behind promoting him, and the result spoke for itself. It was a huge positive for us.”

    Madhav, who has been part of the Delhi Capitals setup in the IPL, credited the experience for helping him prepare mentally for pressure situations.

    “Yes, IPL helped a lot. Sharing the dressing room with senior Indian and international players teaches you a lot. Even though I didn’t get to bat much during the league, I stayed mentally ready.”

    Asked about his inspiration as a finisher, Madhav said, “I really admired how Ashutosh Sharma finished games, but I also learned a lot from KL Rahul, especially the way he reads the game. That came in handy today.” Madhya Pradesh League 2025: Arshad Khan Lauds ‘Superhero of the Match’ Shivang Kumar As Bhopal Leopards Beat Bundelkhand Bulls.

    Arshad echoed the sentiment about the IPL experience helping in crunch moments. “The pressure in IPL is on another level, but knockout games like this aren’t far behind. To see the way Kamal and Madhav batted, and how our bowlers like Shivang responded, it was top-class.”

    With this thrilling win, Bhopal Leopards have become the first team to reach the MPL 2025 Final, where they will look to carry this dream run all the way to the title.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 24, 2025 10:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

