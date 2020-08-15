Former India skipper MS Dhoni announced his retirement on Independence Day 2020 (August 15, 2020). The 39-year-old has not played competitive cricket since India’s exit from the semi-finals of the 2019 Cricket World Cup against New Zealand. And with the 39-year-old not playing a single game since then MSD fans have urged BCCI to host a farewell match for India’s most successful skipper of all time so that he can receive a proper send-off. MS Dhoni Has Not Retired From IPL, Will Play Upcoming Season in UAE; Here’s Why.

MS Dhoni took to his Instagram to share the news with his fans that he will be retiring from international cricket on Independence Day 2020. ‘Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired’ the 39-year-old captioned his video in which he announced his decision. Decoding MS Dhoni's Retirement Announcement Post: Independence Day, 'Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon' Song, Debut and Last Match Run Out (Watch Video).

The clip shared by the former Indian skipper shows his journey with the national team throughout the years. The video also contained a snippet of him getting run-out in his final game for the national time. With MS Dhoni’s last match for India ending in a sour note, cricket fans have demanded that the 39-year-old gets a proper farewell.

Request From Cricket Fan

Dear @bcci, a request from an Indian Cricket fan. Can u please arrange a farewell match having Ganguly, Dravid, Laxman, Yuvraj, Zaheer, #MSDhoni, #Raina, Gambhir? These Indian Cricket greats & legends deserve a farewell match for their contribution to the game!#Dhoni — Jubin Hazra (@jubinhazra123) August 15, 2020

Deserves Better Send-Off

A big emotional day for all of us we must have given him a better farewell miss u thala @msdhoni @BCCI @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/H2eOZHrzPn — Sharanmenon (@Sharanmenon12) August 15, 2020

A Request

Requesting @BCCI for farewell match for @msdhoni . It's the end of an era of a true legend. #FarewellMatchForMahi we Indians gonna miss you very badly. A true entertainer while he bats. https://t.co/xWXD2XoPje — Gaurav Kumar (@BulletStyles037) August 15, 2020

The Least We Can Do

The one of the best wicket keepers currently... Never thought this would happen all of a sudden ..Atleast a farewell match should be played to pay tribute to @msdhoni ... Hope india finds a magician behind the stumps soon.... pic.twitter.com/NKrJXkYTZ4 — Atharva Raut (@AtharvaRaut_18) August 15, 2020

Appeal to BCCI

It’s heart breaking to see India’s best captain #MSD retiring at home without any farewell like sachin n others.I didn’t think in dream also dat he will retire like this.“I wish to appeal to #BCCI to hold a farewell match for #MSD Jharkhand would like to host.” @HemantSorenJMM pic.twitter.com/zZ7NDa88D0 — Ashish Kumar (@Ashish_k_meena) August 15, 2020

Proper Farewell

And @BCCI s legacy of not giving a proper farewell continues.🙏 **** Remember as a captain he got you these trophies and reputation.🚶‍♂️🙏#DhoniRetires #RainaRetires pic.twitter.com/PQuxOCGiQi — SK_Rithish 👨‍⚕️ (@RithishKumar16) August 15, 2020

One Last Match

WE NEED A SPECIAL MATCH FOR CAPTAIN MSD AND THE MAN OF CELEBRATION RAINA After IPL@SGanguly99 @BCCI @msdhoni @ImRaina pic.twitter.com/moUX0M5297 — Prof. Amit R. Pathak (@ER_AMIT19) August 15, 2020

Despite his retirement from international cricket, MS Dhoni will make his on-field comeback in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. IPL 2020 will be played in UAE this year from September onwards after the governing council received official permission from the Indian government.

Stadiums in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai will host all the games in IPL 2020 and the matches will take place behind closed doors to maintain social distancing protocols. MS Dhoni will be eager to get back on the field and lead CSK to their fourth title.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 15, 2020 10:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).