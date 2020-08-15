Former India skipper MS Dhoni announced his retirement on India’s 74th Independence anniversary (August 15, 2020). The 39-year-old has not played competitive cricket since India’s exit from the semi-finals of the 2019 Cricket World Cup against New Zealand. Though the Ranchi-born cricketer has hung up his boots, the retirement I only for international cricket and not from Indian Premier League, Here’s why. MS Dhoni Announces Retirement From International Cricket With a Beautiful Video on 'Pal do Pal Ka Shaayar' Song.

MS Dhoni took to his Instagram to share the news with his fans that he will be retiring from international cricket on Independence Day 2020. ‘Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired’ the 39-year-old captioned his video in which he announced his decision. MS Dhoni Announces Retirement at 39: Trophies Won by Team India Under the Ranchi-Born Cricketer's Captaincy.

However, the clip shared by the former Indian skipper shows his journey with the national team throughout the years. However, in the video shared by the 39-year-old, there are no snippets of him in Chennai Super Kings jersey, making it certain that the Ranchi-born cricket os retiring form international cricket only and not domestic competitions such as IPL.

MS Dhoni will make his comeback on the cricketing field for the first time since July 2019 when he will lead Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. IPL 2020 will be played in UAE this year, starting from September onwards and MSD will be looking to lead the franchise to their fourth title in the competition.

Suresh Raina also followed his CSK skipper as the 33-year-old announced his retirement from international cricket as well. The left0handed batsman will also take the field for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 and currently is in Chennai taking part on the franchises training camp ahead of the new season.

