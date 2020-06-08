‘MS Dhoni Bhai Career Bhi Khatam Kar Denge’: S Sreesanth Responds to Ben Stokes’ ‘No Intent’ Remark On Former Indian Captain

S Sreesanth, MS Dhoni and Ben Stokes (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

England all-rounder Ben Stokes took the cricketing world by storm after claiming that MS Dhoni showed ‘no intent’ during India vs England match in 2019 World Cup which the latter team won by 31 runs. Following his sensational statement, some former Pakistan players like Abdul Razzaq and Mushtaq Ahmed claimed that the Men in Blue deliberately lost the match in order to knock Pakistan out while several other experts like Aakash Chopra and Michael Holding rubbished the claims. Recently, Indian pacer S Sreesanth also presented his views over Stokes’ claims and said that if Dhoni faces Stokes again, he will take the right-arm pacer to the cleaners and will even destroy his career. MS Dhoni Lacked Intent During India vs England ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match, Claims Ben Stokes in his Book.

“Main toh thoda yehi bolunga Ben Stokes ko ki dua karo ki Dhoni bhai aapke khilaaf dobara na khele. Dhoni bhai ke memory se kuch bhi jaata nahi…” (I just wish and pray Stokes doesn’t face MS Dhoni in any match in the future. Because, Dhoni isn’t one to forget such things in a jiffy),” said the 2011-World Cup winner during an Instagram live session. Ben Stokes Says Never Claimed India Lost to England Deliberately in 2019 Cricket World Cup, 'Words Twisted' Tweets English All-Rounder.

The right-arm pacer even said that Stokes might be the best all-rounder in World Cricket at the moment. However, he will still not be able to dismiss Dhoni.

“Usse all the best karta hun ki agar IPL ya England-India kahi bhi mila na bete, abhi tak toh 2 ya 1 million mil raha hai na, Dhoni bhai career bhi khatam kar denge. Ben Stokes ko main open challenge deta hun ki Dhoni bhai ko out toh kar nahi sakta woh chahe kitna bhi world ka best all-rounder ho (I wish Stokes all the best that he never comes across Dhoni in any IPL or England-India game in future. He maybe getting a big amount now, but Dhoni will punish him to all corners with his bowling. He maybe the best all-rounder in the world but definitely can’t get Dhoni out).”

The 38-year-old also said that he’s looking forward to bowl against the southpaw in order to give him a befitting reply for making such statement against the former Indian captain. “I just want to say that Ben Stokes you have been playing for the last 4-5 years since I was not playing, I am really looking forward to bowl to you brother. Just to give an answer to what you told about Dhoni,” said the cricketer.