It is July 07 and it is MS Dhoni's birthday! In 1981, India’s legendary wicket-keeper batsman Dhoni was born. The World Cup-winning captain turns 39 this year. Hailing from Ranchi, Dhoni is a prolific wicket-keeper, a dashing batsman and a sensational leader. In fact, he’s the only captain in cricket history to lift the ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy. Talking about his batting prowess, Dhoni is a clean hitter of the ball who can clear any boundary in the world. Be it pacers or spinners, the right-handed dasher can take every type of bowlers to the cleaners when he’s in full flow. MS Dhoni Birthday Special: Times When Former Indian Captain and His Daughter Ziva Dazzled Social Media.

Hitting sixes and MS Dhoni certainly go hand in hand as on numerous occasions, fans have witnessed the star batsman finishing the game with a huge hit. In fact, he did that in the final of 2011 World Cup too where he guided India to the title with a magnificent six over long on. Also, his ability to smash yorkers out of the park with the helicopter shot has given headaches to many bowlers. Meanwhile, as the talismanic cricketer turns a year older, let’s have a look at some of his big sixes. MS Dhoni Birthday Special: Lesser-Known Facts About CSK Captain As He Turns 39.

Iconic Hit!!

"Dhoni finishes it off in style!" Should this iconic six from @msdhoni to seal the title in 2011 reach the next stage of the @bira91 @cricketworldcup Greatest Moments? pic.twitter.com/rwVQmGIhHv — ICC (@ICC) March 2, 2019

Out of Here!!

👉 Dhoni's gigantic six into the stands 👉 Stoinis' lightening-quick return catch 👉 Kohli's graceful inside-out six It's a hard one, but you get to vote for your @Nissan Play of the Day! What's your pick? Vote here ⬇️ https://t.co/7SsrSjNv2c pic.twitter.com/ULON1Rj1SI — ICC (@ICC) June 9, 2019

Huge!!

Dhoni On A Roll!!

The Helicopter!!

How many Likes and Retweets will Dhoni's helicopter shot get?#DhoniBirthdayCDP pic.twitter.com/Em1fGcF9OP — Shivam Jaiswal 🇮🇳 (@shivamj1998) June 28, 2020

Amazing Strike!!

Another One!!

Mighty!!

First-Ball Six!!

Where's That Gone!!

As of now, Dhoni is enjoying time with his family amid the COVID-19 crisis. However, his retirement plan still remains a hot topic of discussion among the cricket fans. Dhoni hasn’t played a professional match after India’s exit in the semi-finals of 2019 World Cup. He, however, was set to lead Chennai Super Kings in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Just like many other major sporting events, the T20 tournament also got postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

