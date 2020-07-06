Arguably the greatest ever wicket-keeper batsman to have graced the game of cricket, MS Dhoni will celebrate his 39th birthday on Tuesday (July 7). Born in 1981, the former Indian captain has guided the national team to many victories in his illustrious career so far. In fact, he is the only captain to date to lift the Champions Trophy, World Cup and T20 World Cup. Also, he is a proven nightmare for the bowlers with the bat in hand and his records speak for himself. Dhoni’s glovework is also second to none as not many batsmen can dare to leave the pitch when the Ranchi-born cricketer is behind. However, along with being a nemesis for the opposition, the talismanic cricketer is also a perfect father. Fans Trend #MSDhoniBirthday on Social Media As a Part of Pre-Celebrations of CSK Captain’s Birthday.

On February 6, 2015, Dhoni and his wife Sakshi were blessed with a baby girl and they named her Ziva. Unfortunately, the Ranchi-born cricketer couldn’t attend the birth of his first child as he was leading the Men in Blue in the 2015 World Cup at Australia. Nevertheless, Dhoni eventually went on to become an idol father and courtesy social media, fans get to see the bond between the duo. The CSK captain isn’t one of the most active users of micro-blogging websites. However, he has posted numerous adorable pictures and videos with his little angle Ziva which will definitely give you father-daughter duo. Fans Wish MS Dhoni and Sakshi on Their 10th Wedding Anniversary.

Cleaning Together!!

Cute!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on Sep 25, 2016 at 10:31pm PDT

Adorable!!

View this post on Instagram Use your Power A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on May 6, 2019 at 2:11am PDT

Beach Times!!

Happy Family!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@ziva_singh_dhoni) on Nov 19, 2019 at 10:04pm PST

Bugs Bunny!!

View this post on Instagram Ziva’s bugs bunny @zivasinghdhoni006 A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on Nov 23, 2018 at 2:32am PST

Another One!!

View this post on Instagram Greetings in two language A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on Nov 24, 2018 at 6:08am PST

Who Remembers This!!

View this post on Instagram ziva and me A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on Jul 15, 2016 at 2:44am PDT

Scenes After IPL 2018!!

Father Duties!!

Meanwhile, the future of MS Dhoni still remains a hot topic of discussion among cricket fans. The wicket-keeper batsman hasn’t played a professional match after the 2019 World Cup which has given rise to many speculations and theories. He was set to lead Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. However, the gala T20 tournament also got postponed amid the COVID-19 break and it will be interesting to see when the veteran cricketer will make a comeback.

