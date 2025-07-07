MS Dhoni has recently captained Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Although Dhoni left captaincy in 2024, handing it over to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Gaikwad's injury meant Dhoni had to take back captaincy and lead CSK for the remainder of the season. The season didn't go well for CSK as they ended at the bottom of the table. Dhoni has not confirmed whether he would continue playing in the IPL. He plays season to season in the IPL and has still held his fitness together. He admitted that it depends on his body whether he would come back next season. Given the IPL is the only opportunity for the fans to see him in action, they will hope that he plays one more season. Happy Birthday MS Dhoni! Fans Share Wishes for Legendary Indian Cricketer As He Turns 44.

Turning 44 on July 07, 2025, MS Dhoni is at the fag end of what has been an illustrious career for him. Dhoni took over captaincy of Team India from the hands of Rahul Dravid and from there he led India to some historic glories. He captained India till 2017, when he handed over captaincy to Virat Kohli. Dhoni retired from Tests in 2015 and from Internationals in 2020. He is still playing in the IPL and in his career spanning over two decades, he has some remarkable achievements. In this article, we will look at the top five achievements of MS Dhoni.

Induction in ICC Hall of Fame

MS Dhoni was one of seven cricketers inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame during a special ceremony held at Abbey Road Studios in London on June 9, 2025. MS Dhoni became the 11th Indian cricketer to be inducted into the prestigious list. Established in 2009 as part of the ICC’s centenary celebrations, the Hall of Fame honours the game’s greatest contributors, with players only eligible for induction five years after their final international cricket appearance.

Winning ICC T20I World Cup as Captain in 2007

MS Dhoni led a young Indian side to victory in the ICC T20I World Cup 2007 in South Africa. Coming out of a crushing Cricket World Cup campaign, Dhoni changed fortunes for India in an unexpected manner when he led the side to title victory. His captaincy and batting in the competition was much praised, specially his decision to bowl Joginder Sharma in the final over against Pakistan in the final. It remains one of his greatest achievements till date.

Winning the ICC Champions Trophy as Captain in 2013

After two years of poor performances across formats, MS Dhoni's young Team India shocked everyone by winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2013. Coming in after retirement of Sachin Tendulkar and without the likes of Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir and Zaheer Khan, not many gave a chance to Dhoni and his team. But with the move of opening the batting with Rohit Sharma and his shrewd bowling changes in the final against England, Dhoni took India over line in another ICC competition.

Reaching Test Number One Ranking As Captain in 2009

MS Dhoni led the Indian Test team to the No. 1 ranking in ICC rankings for the first time in December 2009. This was a significant achievement for the Indian team, marking their rise to the top of the Test rankings for the first time since their inception. India held the No 1 spot for 18 months. Dhoni getting his hands on the Test mace is one of the biggest achievements of his career. MS Dhoni Files Trademark Of 'Captain Cool'; Star Wicketkeeper-Batter Strengthens Brand By Claiming Ownership on Popular Nickname.

Winning the ICC ODI World Cup as Captain in 2011

India has won only two ODI World Cups in their history and since the inception of the competition in 1975. Once in 1983, the only other one is in 2011 when MS Dhoni led them to victory. It was a historic moment in Indian cricketing history and Dhoni will always remain a big part of that. Dhoni maintained the balance of seniors and juniors in that team and in the final under pressure, he played a memorable knock of 91 not out, winning the man of the match award. It will always remain as the biggest achievement of his career.

