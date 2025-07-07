Mumbai, July 7: Thala, skipper, icon, legend, trophy collector, ICC Hall of Famer. A man with every trophy he could possibly have, commanding respect and adoration worldwide, legendary World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni turned 44 on Monday. Let's take a look at the best innings by the former Indian captain. Happy Birthday MS Dhoni! BCCI Wishes Former India National Cricket Team Legendary Captain As He Turns 44.

91* vs Sri Lanka, 2011 World Cup Final

MS Dhoni hits six to help India win WC 2011 (Photo Credit: X@Prakhar_20_)

This innings is arguably one of MS Dhoni's best, as he led India to victory in the 2011 World Cup final, hitting the winning six himself.

183* vs Sri Lanka, 2005

MS Dhoni (Photo credit: X @BCCI)

This is MS Dhoni's highest score in ODIs. He smashed 15 fours and 10 sixes in this match, showcasing his aggressive and fearless style of play.

224 vs Australia, 2012

MS Dhoni (Photo Credit: X/@ICC)

This was MS Dhoni's highest score in test. He smashed 24 fours and six sixes, showcasing his fearless style of batting.

113* vs Pakistan, 2012

MS Dhoni (Photo credit: X @BCCI)

This was one of the best innings by MS Dhoni. Coming to bat at 29/5, Dhoni powered India to 227. He slammed seven fours and three sixes in this innings.

124 vs Australia, 2009

MS Dhoni (Photo Credit: X/@ICC)

MS Dhoni slammed 124 runs off 107 balls against the mighty Australians in the second ODI in Nagpur. He smashed nine fours and three sixes in this innings.