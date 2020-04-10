CSK Share Pic of MS Dhoni Mowing Lawn Amidst Coronavirus Lockdown but It’s His Bike Collection That Will Leave Your Eyes Popped Out

MS Dhoni Cleaning Lawn of His House (Photo Credits: Twitter/@ChennaiIPL)

MS Dhoni is currently in self-isolation with his family in a farmhouse in Ranchi and it seems that the former Indian captain is spending his time mowing the lawn in his farmhouse. With the country observing a 21-day nationwide lockdown, people have been forced to stay inside their homes and while many Indian sports personalities have taken to social media and household activities to pass their time while in quarantine, Dhoni is spending his time away from the social media business and has perhaps taken to cutting the grass and mowing the lawn to make the surrounding of his farmhouse look even more beautiful. MS Dhoni's On-Field Angry Moments: From Abusing Khaleel Ahmed to Shoving Mustafizur Rahman, Here Are Times When MSD Lost His Cool and HOW! Watch Videos.

In a post shared by the Chennai Super Kings, the franchise Dhoni plays for in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the former Indian captain can be seen mowing the lawn of his farmhouse. Dhoni was perhaps seeing to the fact the grass of the lawn remains in perfect shape and size and is not overgrown. The cricketer’s wife first shared a glimpse of her husband on her Instagram page before the official Twitter profile of CSK reposted the same image.From MS Dhoni to Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, 5 Star Cricketers Who Also Happen to Be Most Amazing Dog Parents!

Lawn Time for MS Dhoni

“Lawn time, no see!” CSK captioned the image in which Dhoni can be seen mowing the lawn of his house. In the picture, the wicket-keeper batsman can be seen wearing a blue vest and track pants as he uses a lawnmower to clean his lawn.

When MS Dhoni Hit the CSK Running

In an ideal world, this is how the Super Kings would have worked from home. Scenes from a few weeks ago, when the Lions worked from #AnbuDen, anbuden! #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/82arSerRt7 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 5, 2020

Meanwhile, if this shocks you take a look at some of the bikes that 'captain cool' of team India owns. That Dhoni is an avid lover of bikes, is a given. he owns the most eye-catching bikes. From the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy to the Kawasaki ZX-14R, Kawasaki Ninja H2, Confederate Hellcat as well as old school bikes such as Yamaha RD 350, Suzuki Showgun, BSA Goldstar, Nortan Jubliee are part of the Indian cricketer's wide collection.

Dhoni Riding Harley-Davidson Bike in Ranchi

The Parked Beast!!

The former Indian captain was supposed to make his cricket return with the season 13 but the start of 2020 edition of the tournament has been postponed to April 15 and is expected to be further postponed or even worse be cancelled as the country grapples to control the spread of the pandemic. Dhoni has not played international or any form of cricket since India’s heart-breaking 18-run defeat to New Zealand in the semi-final of the ICC 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Dhoni was present in the CK preparatory camp for the upcoming 2020 edition of the IPL with several other cricketers like Kedar Jadhav, Harbhajan Singh and Piyush Chawla. But the camp had to be called off due to the coronavirus pandemic threat and with the country going under a 21-day nationwide lockdown the camp was later cancelled.