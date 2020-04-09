From MS Dhoni to Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, 5 Star Cricketers Who Also Happen to Be Most Amazing Dog Parents!

MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul With Their Pets (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dogs are human’s best companions or so the saying goes. Since time immemorial, dogs have been man’s best friend. The loyalty and friendly nature of the breed is what has attracted them most to humans. Today the human-dog relationship is best described as “human-canine bond” which was first established by Boris Levinson. People from different field and profession always find one thing in common – their love for pet dogs and sports persons haven’t been behind either. Many sports personalities over the years have forged an emotional bond with their pet dogs and have become best companions with them. Many sports personalities, like MS Dhoni, also train their pet dogs and have interesting nicknames for their pets. In our latest article, we take a look at some cricketers who are parents to some adorable dogs. Kevin Pietersen Plays Golf With His Pet Dogs Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (Watch Video).

Fake news that the coronavirus pandemic was spreading through dogs led to people abandoning their pet dogs on the streets in many corners of the world. But the World Health Organisation (WHO) informed that there were no reported cases of any pets transmitting the pandemic to humans. But it maintained that the virus could actually be transmitted to pets through people who have been diagnosed with the disease. With the number of abandoned pets increasing, many celebrities including cricketers took to social media to share their adorable pictures and cute videos with their pets. Let us take a look at some cricketers who are parents to such cute and adorable pet dogs.

MS Dhoni

The former Indian captain is an avid lover of dogs and has over five different breeds of dogs as his pets at his home in Ranchi. The veteran Indian cricketer has often shared pictures of and videos with his furry friends and they have gone viral in no time.

MS Dhoni and His Furry Friends do Catching Practise

Dhoni and His Pack of Dogs on a Morning Walk!!

Every time he is home, Dhoni spends some quality time with his furry friends. In the past, the two-time World Cup winner has shared videos of him exercising and jogging with his pet dogs.

Steve Smith

The former Australian captain and leading batsman also has a special love for his pets. He has named his dog Charlie and often shares cute pictures with his pet.

Steve Smith and Charlie

Steve Smith Reaccquinted with Charlie

View this post on Instagram Reacquainted with Little Charlie 🐕👌 A post shared by Steve Smith (@steve_smith49) on Oct 12, 2017 at 3:21am PDT

Hardik Pandya

The star Indian all-rounder has three pets to turn back to when he returns home from long cricketing tours abroad. He shares some amazing pictures with his pets on most days.

Hardik Pandya and His Furry Friend

Home is Where Hardik Finds His Best Friends

Hardik Pandya Spends Halloween With Furry Friends

View this post on Instagram Not so scary Halloween this year with these fur balls 🐶🐶🐶😝😝 A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on Oct 31, 2019 at 3:51am PDT

Carlos Brathwaite

The West Indies cricketer is an avid animal lover let alone dogs. He has named his dog Nala and even created an Instagram account for the pet where he shares some amazing pictures of the two.

When Carlos Brathwaite Got a New Friend

Carlos Brathwaite and His Adorable Nala

Carlos Brathwaite and Nala Watch World Cup Together

KL Rahul

The Indian cricketer has named his pet Loki and spends time with his pet every time he is home. On every occasion, KL Rahul can be seen posting cute pictures with his pet on social media.

KL Rahul and His Fur Friend

View this post on Instagram 🦁 A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@rahulkl) on Mar 30, 2020 at 7:49am PDT

Rahul Relaxing with His Pet

View this post on Instagram Sunday loving 🤎 🐾 A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@rahulkl) on Mar 15, 2020 at 1:26am PDT

Piece of Heaven!!

View this post on Instagram Piece of Heaven❤️ @hotelfordogs_bangalore A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@rahulkl) on Oct 9, 2019 at 5:30am PDT

Rahul and Loki!!

Meanwhile, with the current coronavirus situation which have send most countries into lockdown for indefinite periods, cricketers, and sportspersons in general, have been spending some great time with their pet dogs and have been also taking care of them by ensuring that their pets do not contract the virus that may take their life. With the situation looking bleak and almost certain to get worse in the days to come, it is imperative for all pet lovers and pet parents to take care of their pets and keep them indoors and safe.