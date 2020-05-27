MS Dhoni Fans Left Confused After #DhoniRetires Trends on Twitter

MS Dhoni (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

MS Dhoni’s future with the Indian national team has been a topic of debate since the World Cup winning captain took a sabbatical for an indefinite amount of time from International cricket. The 38-year-old last played for the national team during the 2019 Cricket World Cup in the semi-finals against New Zealand and since then rumours of him retiring from the game all-together have been doing circles on social media. MS Dhoni Supported Me Because of My Talent: Suresh Raina Responds to Yuvraj Singh’s ‘Favourite Player’ Remark.

On Wednesday #DhoniRetires started trending on Twitter, which left the wicket-keeper’s fans extremely confused. As soon as the trend started, MSD faithful started posting their favourite memories of the player on the microblogging site. However, there has been no official confirmation from BCCI or Dhoni himself, so it might be a hoax trend. Here are some of the reactions from MS Dhoni fans. MSK Prasad Clueless About MS Dhoni Return to International Cricket, Says ‘Let's Wait and See’.

When i meet people who started the trend #DhoniRetires pic.twitter.com/MxqVwdMBRf — Indian Gooner (@Ozil_and_wenger) May 27, 2020

Whoever started the #DhoniRetires trend, here is what my inner voice telling me to do to you right now: pic.twitter.com/J4SpnPjR1D — Snehasish Nayak (@AskSnehasish) May 27, 2020

The Indian batting stalwart was expected to make his on-field comeback during this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL), where he was supposed to lead Chennai Super Kings. But the cash-rich league was suspended until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic. This competition was considered by many to be the launching pad for the 38-year-old’s international comeback.

Currently, MS Dhoni has been spending time with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva at their farmhouse in Ranchi as lockdown has been imposed throughout the country until May 31, 2020. Speaking of IPL 2020, it is reported that a window of ‘October-November’ is being discussed for the tournament to take place.