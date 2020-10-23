Chennai Super Kings’ terrible campaign in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 worsened against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians as they suffered a ten-wicket loss for the first time. With this, their chances of qualifying for the IPL 2020 playoffs are all but over. The Yellow Army never really looked in the contest as their batting line-up collapsed significantly against the fiery deliveries of Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah. Thanks to a fighting half-century from Sam Curran, the MS Dhoni-led side posted 114/9, but the total never looked enough as Ishan Kishan and Quinton de Kock attacked CSK bowlers from the outset, helping MI cross the line with 7.4 overs to spare. Twitterati were highly unimpressed by Chennai’s performance as they trolled the three-time IPL champions with funny memes. CSK vs MI Highlights Dream11 IPL 2020.

Earlier in the match, Kieron Pollard, who captained MI in place of injured Rohit Sharma, won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The decision proved to be spot on as Chennai was on the back foot straightaway. Veterans like Faf du Plessis, MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja were back in the hut inside 30 runs. As the track seemed to favour the bowlers, Josh Hazlewood, Deepak Chahar and Imran Tahir was expected to make some fight back but Kishan and De Kock at other ideas. Meanwhile, let’s look at how netizens reacted after the game. CSK Playoff Chances IPL 2020: MS Dhoni’s Team Can Still Finish Among Final Four Despite Losing to Mumbai Indians.

Comprehensive Win!!

Literally!!

CSK Fans Disheartened!!

Too Harsh!!

Mirzapur Memes!!

Meme Fest!!

With this Mumbai Indians climb to the top of team standings and are just one win away from securing a berth in the playoffs. On the other hand, CSK aren’t officially out of the final four contentions. However, their current net rate (-0.733) is just second worst after Kolkata Knight Riders, and even if they win their remaining three games, they will have 12 points on the board which is not expected to be enough with an inferior net run rate.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 23, 2020 10:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).