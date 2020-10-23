23 Oct, 18:48 (IST) CSK vs MI Live Score Updates Hello and welcome to our coverage of Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match. Its a must-win game for CSK's Yellow Army who are on the verge of getting knocked out of playoff race for the first time in IPL history. On the other hand, Mumbai will became the new leaders of points table after winning this game.

CSK vs MI Live Score Updates: Intending to stay alive in the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Chennai Super Kings are taking on Mumbai Indians at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Going by history, great contest between bat and ball is witnessed whenever these two sides have locked horns. However, that’s not likely to be the case in the upcoming game as both sides had entirely contrasting campaigns this season. Rohit Sharma’s MI have performed like true champions and are just a step from officially securing a place in the final four. On the other hand, MS Dhoni’s Yellow Army are on the verge of getting knocked out of playoff race for the first time in IPL history. CSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Match 41 Preview: Struggling Chennai Super Kings to Face Arch-Rivals Mumbai Indians in Do-or-Die Battle.

MS Dhoni & Co registered a comprehensive five-wicket victory when these two powerhouses locked horns in the season opener. However, fate of both sides completely changed after that campaign. The Men in Blue & Gold went back to their prime and won six of their next eight games. Notably, their two defeats came only when the game advanced to the super over. Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Sharjah Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

On the other hand, CSK lost the plot completely and even failed to put up a substantial fight in majority of the games. Surprisingly, however, they didn’t even make many changes to their line-up even after continuous failures.

Hence, MI are the firm favourites to win the encounter and secure a playoff berth. On the other hand, CSK have too many loopholes of fill but taking them lightly in a must-win game will not be wise.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, James Pattinson, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai

Chennai Super Kings: Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (WK/C), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood, Murali Vijay, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif