Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma are currently honeymooning in Dubai. MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Rawat are also in Dubai and the two hosted the newlyweds. Yuzvendra and Dhanashree tied the knot on December 22, 2020, and the two have been sharing pictures from their ceremony. The wedding pictures have gone viral on social media as the newlyweds look super gorgeous. Now, Yuzvendra shared the picture of himself with his wife, MS Dhoni and Sakshi on social media The fans have also been swooning over the recent snaps with MS Dhoni. Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal Wedding Album: Check Romantic Photos of Bride and Groom Post Marriage Ceremony.

The couple had been dating for a while now and the two got hitched after Yuzvendra came back home from Australia. He had been travelling with the team for the T20Is and ODIs. He was not included in the Test squad against Australia. The team travelled to Australia after the IPL 2020 which was held in Dubai. Now, let's have a look at the pictures shared by Yuzvendra Chahal below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23)

Dhanashree has accompanied his fiancee in the IPL 2020 while Yuzi was on his duties for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He had a fairly successful campaign as he scalped 21 wickets in 15 games. Yui had played a vital role in helping the team reach the play-offs of the megaevent. He will be seen in the action of the home game against England which begins in February 2021

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 30, 2020 09:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).