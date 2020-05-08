MS Dhoni’s Return Will Benefit Indian Cricket, if He Plays T20 World Cup It Would Be Easier for Us: Kuldeep Yadav

MS Dhoni and Kuldeep Yadav (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

A lot has been speculated over MS Dhoni’s future in the Indian cricket team ever since the former Indian captain went on a two-month break post India's exit from the ICC 2019 Cricket World Cup. While Dhoni initially stepped aside from international cricket citing a two-month break to train with his paramilitary regiment, he has kept mum from making any comments about his future in the last seven months raising questions about his availability as well as eligibility in the Indian team. Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, however, feels that the veteran wicket-keeper-batsman is in good form and it will only benefit Indian cricket if he is included in the national camp for the upcoming 2020 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. MS Dhoni’s Daughter Ziva Meditating in Lawn Is Certainly the Cutest Picture You Will Find on the Internet Today!

“He is very fit and I personally feel he should play for India. As a fan, I absolutely love him. If he plays, it would be easier for us [India],” Kuldeep told Sportskeeda in a live chat. The ICC 2020 T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in Australia in October-November. But with the coronavirus pandemic situation not looking to resolve anytime soon, the possibility of the tournament going through looks bleak. Yuzvendra Chahal’s Comment After Spotting MS Dhoni in Sakshi’s Instagram Live Session Showcases His Love for 'Thaaallaaaaaa'.

Asked if he missed Dhoni’s presence behind the stumps Kuldeep said “of course” I am missing MS Dhoni. “Whenever you play with a senior player, you become fond of them and start missing them and their presence.” The 25-year-old also refused to be drawn into making a comment on Dhoni’s retirement from cricket or from the international part of it. “As far as his retirement is concerned, it is Dhoni’s decision and it should be left to him. There is no point for us to debate on that,” added the Chinaman.

The 38-year-old was supposed to make his return to cricket with the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and was to lead the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the tournament hoping to lift the coveted trophy for a record fourth time.

Dhoni also took part in a preparatory camp ahead of IPL 2020 and smashed a 90-plus score in a practise game against a local side. But the camp had to be cut short due to the coronavirus threat and the lockdown. IPL 2020 has since been suspended indefinitely by the BCCI.